Nitches, Inc.: The FDA Publishes Its Supplement Warning Letters, NutraVeri Built the Tool That Reads Them Before You Receive One

A new platform screens supplement formulas and claims against the public FDA and FTC enforcement record, so founders see potential problems before a co-packer, a regulator, or a competitor does. The first readiness score is free.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Nitches Inc. (OTC PINK:NICH) - Every warning letter the FDA issues to a supplement company is public. It is searchable. It does not expire. It names the company, the product, and the exact language that crossed the line, and it stays online for anyone-an investor, a retail buyer, a journalist, or a litigator-to find years later.

Most supplement founders have never read a single one. They write their claims, place their manufacturing deposit, and find out where the line was only after they have crossed it.

NutraVeri, operated by Nitches Inc. (OTC PINK:NICH), was built to close that gap. The platform scores a supplement concept across six readiness dimensions and screens every claim against the same public FDA and FTC guidance and enforcement record that regulators use before a founder spends money on labels, inventory, or a production run.

"The expensive way to learn the rule is after you've paid for it," said John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Nitches Inc. "A rejected label means redesigning at rush rates after the deposit clears. An FDA warning letter is permanent and public. A non-compliant production run can mean thousands of units the market, or the law, will not accept. NutraVeri surfaces potential risks on day one instead."

The platform now indexes more than 120 supplement ingredients with claim-risk posture, evidence context, and product-use notes, all live and searchable. A founder types a formula and the claims they want to make and, in about sixty seconds, sees what looks strong, what needs review, and the single issue most likely to fail at claim, dose, label, or manufacturing-flagged first.

A regulatory consultant can cost $300 to $500 per hour and may be booked out for weeks. The NutraVeri Score is free and takes about two minutes.

The first readiness score is live now at www.nutraveri.com . No account. No card. The formula stays the founder's own.

About Nitches, Inc. (OTC PINK:NICH)

Nitches Inc. is a technology company focused on building intelligence and workflow platforms that simplify complex industries through automation, data, and verification tools. Through NutraVeri, the Company provides supplement founders, formulators, and manufacturers with product-readiness intelligence designed to help identify potential formulation, claim, and manufacturing risks before significant capital is deployed. NutraVeri is intended to improve decision-making and preparation and does not provide legal, regulatory certification services.

Media Contact

John Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

Nitches Inc.

Email: info@nitchescorp.com

Website: www.nutraveri.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws regarding the features, capabilities, and intended use of the NutraVeri platform and related business plans, including expectations regarding platform adoption, future content expansion, and commercial opportunities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and are not guarantees of future performance. NutraVeri Scores, reports, and records are informational tools only and do not certify regulatory compliance, approval, safety, efficacy, or commercial success. Dietary supplement products are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Nitches Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

NutraVeri provides informational product-readiness intelligence only and does not provide legal, regulatory, medical, scientific, financial, or investment advice. Users remain solely responsible for evaluating and ensuring compliance with all applicable laws, regulations, labeling requirements, and substantiation standards before manufacturing, marketing, or selling any product.

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-fda-publishes-its-supplement-warning-letters-nutraveri-built-1184552