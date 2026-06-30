Tetra Pak: California Senate Bill 343 Update Recognizes Carton Recyclability

New data shows that cartons are sorted for recycling by material recovery facilities serving 62% of California counties

DENTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Following a thorough review of additional information regarding new carton sortation for recycling across California, the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) has published an update to its Senate Bill 343 Final Findings Report findings to confirm that food and beverage cartons meet the statewide sortation threshold required for recyclable labeling under the statute.

The June 24, 2026 update revises Table 2 of CalRecycle's SB 343 Final Findings Report to reflect that cartons are now sorted for recycling by large-volume transfer and processing facilities serving 62% of California counties. This exceeds the threshold established by SB 343 that determines whether a package can be labeled as recyclable.

"This update reflects the real and growing capacity of California's recycling system to recover and recycle food and beverage cartons," said Jordan Fengel, President of the Carton Council. "We are pleased that on-package labeling will continue to accurately communicate that cartons should be recycled, helping to provide sufficient material to established and emerging recycling end markets."

CalRecycle's updated evaluation incorporates newly verified sortation at three California material recovery facilities (MRFs):

Western Placer Waste Management Authority MRF in Roseville

Pacific Recycling Solutions MRF in Ukiah

Cold Canyon Landfill MRF in San Luis Obispo

Together with facilities previously identified by CalRecycle, these operations sort cartons into PSI Grade 52 bales and serve 21 California counties. The update reflects how cartons are collected, sorted, and marketed throughout the recycling system.

"This milestone is the result of continued collaboration across the recycling value chain," Fengel said. "We appreciate the facilities that have invested with us in carton sortation, the communities that include cartons in their recycling programs, and CalRecycle's careful review of all available data."

SB 343 permits the use of the chasing-arrows symbol and other recyclability claims only for products and packaging that satisfy the criteria outlined in California law. CalRecycle's characterization findings provide the collection and sortation data used to evaluate materials under those requirements.

The Carton Council will continue working with communities, material recovery facilities and recycling end markets to expand carton recovery and ensure that valuable carton material is returned to productive use.

About the Carton Council

The Carton Council is composed of four leading carton manufacturers, Elopak, Novolex, SIG, and Tetra Pak. Formed in 2009, the Carton Council works to deliver long-term collaborative solutions to divert valuable cartons from the landfill. Cartons are commonly used to package products like milk, broth, soup, juice and other beverages. When recycled, they can be transformed into premium building materials or new paper products, contributing to a circular economy.

Through a united effort, the Carton Council is committed to building a sustainable infrastructure for carton recycling in the U.S. and Canada and works toward its goals of adding access to carton recycling, as well as increasing recycling rates. For more information, visit recyclecartons.com.

Cartons sorted at a California material recovery facility are ready to be sent to an end market for recycling.

Find more stories and multimedia from Tetra Pak at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tetra Pak

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tetra-pak

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tetra Pak

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/california-senate-bill-343-update-recognizes-carton-recyclability-1184554