EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) Has Built the Complete Platform To Scale Electric Recreational Boating With Manufacturing, Distribution And Commercial Execution Now In Place



30.06.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST

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By Meg Flippin, Benzinga The recreational boating industry is undergoing one of its most significant transformations in decades as electrification reshapes the future of marine transportation. Unlike many land-based electric applications, electric boating requires a purpose-built approach to propulsion, high-voltage energy storage, thermal management, power electronics, digital controls and marine safety systems - all engineered to perform reliably in a demanding on-water environment. DETROIT, MICHIGAN - June 30, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Electric boats are increasingly addressing long-standing boating challenges through quieter operation, reduced routine mechanical maintenance, no exhaust emissions at the point of use and a different on-water experience. But the larger commercial opportunity is not simply replacing a gasoline engine with an electric motor. It is building a complete marine technology system that can be integrated into multiple vessel types, manufactured consistently, serviced after delivery and supported throughout the ownership cycle. That is the model Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is pursuing. Vision Marine is developing proprietary high-voltage electric propulsion technology while operating Nautical Ventures, its Florida-based retail, service and marina platform. The combination gives the company a direct route from engineering and product integration to customer demonstrations, delivery, installation, service and real-world operating feedback. The market backdrop may be supportive. Fortune Business Insights forecasts that the global electric boat market could grow from $8.9 billion in 2026 to $24.94 billion by 2034, representing a projected compound annual growth rate of 13.74%. Vision Marine has also reported early commercial activity in the category. From September 2025 through late February 2026, the company said electric boat sales under contract increased 446% year over year, totaling $1,118,763.50 in signed customer purchase agreements. Those agreements are not recognized revenue and remain subject to production, delivery, financing and other customary conditions, but they provide an early indicator of customer activity as the company expands its electric offering. More Than An Electric Outboard At the center of Vision Marine's technology strategy is the E-Motion 180E, a high-voltage electric propulsion platform designed for recreational boating and selected commercial applications. The company describes E-Motion as a turnkey marine propulsion system integrating an electric motor, high-voltage battery packs, power electronics, thermal-management components, throttle controls and vessel-level operating systems. Vision Marine states that the system delivers continuous 180 horsepower at the propeller. The platform has been integrated into more than 25 OEM boat configurations across 13 brands, including pontoons, bowriders, center consoles, catamarans and performance vessels. That integration record may be more important than any single performance specification. Different hull shapes, vessel weights, battery layouts and operating profiles create distinct engineering requirements. A platform that can be adapted across multiple categories may have a broader commercial opportunity than one built around a single proprietary boat model. The E-Motion platform is also being developed as a connected operating environment rather than solely a propulsion product. Its digital helm interface is designed to consolidate battery status, energy use, propulsion performance, diagnostics and vessel data into a single operating view. Depending on system configuration and connectivity availability, the platform can also support remote monitoring and software-update capability. That digital layer matters beyond the user experience. In high-voltage marine systems, data visibility and diagnostics can help owners, dealers and technicians monitor performance, identify service needs and manage the vessel over its operating life. The platform also incorporates onboard AC charging compatible with 120V and 240V shore-power sources, allowing charging at many marinas, waterfront properties and residential docks where suitable electrical infrastructure is available. Charging time depends on battery configuration, vessel setup and available electrical service. Built For Integration And Manufacturing Readiness For electric marine companies, technology validation is only part of the challenge. The next question is whether the system can be manufactured consistently, integrated efficiently and supported as deployment volumes grow. Vision Marine has positioned E-Motion around an electronically controlled propulsion architecture that eliminates the need for a conventional mechanical shifting gearbox. The company's electronic reverse-thrust approach uses motor rotation to manage directional control rather than relying on the traditional mechanical shifting systems used in combustion-powered outboards. The platform also incorporates a standardized CAN bus, or Controller Area Network, architecture. That creates a common communications layer for propulsion controls, diagnostics and vessel data while supporting integration into OEM electrical systems and assembly workflows. Vision Marine's manufacturing strategy is not being built from scratch. The company disclosed in its SEC filings that it entered into a Manufacture and Supply Agreement with Linamar Corporation as a potential third-party mass-production pathway for the E-Motion powertrain if commercial volumes develop. That relationship is notable because Linamar operates a global advanced-manufacturing business with mobility capabilities spanning propulsion systems, energy storage, power generation, machining and assembly. Vision Marine's May 2026 investor presentation also identifies third-party validation, an established supply chain and completed Linamar certification as elements of its production-readiness strategy. The company has further reported manufacturability improvements to its Power Distribution Unit, or PDU, and the engagement of a contract manufacturer to support production planning for that critical high-voltage component. The PDU manages the distribution of electrical power between major elements of the E-Motion system. Separately, Vision Marine reported $1.9 million of cash provided by operating activities during the first quarter of fiscal 2026, its first positive operating cash flow quarter. The company attributed the result primarily to early operating efficiencies and organizational alignment following the Nautical Ventures acquisition. Protecting The System Architecture Vision Marine's intellectual-property strategy extends beyond the visible electric outboard. Its May 2026 investor presentation identifies 15 strategic patent filings directed toward technologies essential to high-voltage electric marine propulsion. The filings span cryptographic authentication of vessel components, battery-pack architecture, power distribution, independent fault-detection systems, propulsion controls, torque protection, cooling technologies, distributed-control systems, secure communications, lower-unit integration and electric-outboard mechanical architecture. Since that presentation, Vision Marine announced its 16th U.S. patent application, covering an electronic reverse-thrust architecture for electric outboards. The company has also announced two issued U.S. patents covering foundational elements of its E-Motion architecture. Most recently, Vision Marine received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a U.S. patent application titled, "Authentication of One or More Powertrain Components of an Electric Vessel." A Notice of Allowance is not an issued patent. It indicates that the USPTO has examined the application and determined that it is allowable, subject to remaining administrative procedures. "This Notice of Allowance is an important development in Vision Marine's work to build intellectual-property protection around the E-Motion platform," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. The relevance lies in the scope of the portfolio - Vision Marine is seeking protection around the technologies that connect propulsion, energy management, high-voltage power distribution, safety, diagnostics, cooling, communications and vessel-level functionality. Together, these elements form the operating architecture required to deploy, integrate, service and further develop a high-voltage marine propulsion platform across multiple boat applications. Why Nautical Ventures Matters Many emerging marine-technology companies must depend entirely on independent dealers to demonstrate products, educate customers, complete installations and provide after-sales service. Vision Marine took a different route through its acquisition of Nautical Ventures in June 2025. The Florida-based platform gives Vision Marine direct access to customers, technicians, service operations, marina activity and boat-builder relationships. It provides a live commercial environment for product demonstrations, electric-boat delivery, installation, commissioning, warranty support and long-term customer service. That direct feedback loop may be particularly valuable in electric boating, where prospective owners commonly have questions about charging, range, maintenance, operating habits and technical support. Nautical Ventures also gives Vision Marine participation across new and pre-owned boat sales, service, parts and accessories, marina operations, rentals, financing and insurance products. The business continues to serve the broader recreational boating market across both electric and internal-combustion categories while providing Vision Marine with a practical route to deploy and support its high-voltage technology. From June 20, 2025, through February 28, 2026, Vision Marine reported that Nautical Ventures' floor-plan financing declined from $42.0 million to $18.2 million, representing a 57% reduction. During the same period, inventory in the Nautical Ventures segment declined from $35.1 million to $24.5 million, representing a 30% reduction. Those metrics are not direct measures of electric-propulsion demand. They are relevant, however, to the company's ability to operate a capital-intensive retail and service platform while pursuing a technology-commercialization strategy. Positioned At The Intersection Of Technology And Market Access Vision Marine is not simply seeking to sell electric boats. The company is building a marine technology platform that combines high-voltage propulsion, energy storage, power electronics, connected controls, intellectual property, OEM integration capability and an integrated service channel. What distinguishes Vision Marine is the way those elements have been assembled under one operating model. The Company has developed a proprietary propulsion platform, completed integrations across multiple vessel categories, established a manufacturing pathway, built a growing intellectual-property portfolio and acquired direct customer access through an established retail, marina and service network. That structure gives Vision Marine the ability to participate across the electric-boating value chain-from propulsion technology and OEM integration to customer demonstration, delivery, installation, service and long-term ownership support. As electric boating adoption develops, the companies best positioned to benefit may be those able to offer more than a motor. Vision Marine has built the foundation for a complete high-voltage marine platform designed to connect technology, manufacturing, customer access and after-sales support in one scalable model. To learn more about Vision Marine Technologies, visit https://visionmarinetechnologies.com/investor-vmar/ Featured images courtesy of Vision Marine Technologies. This content was originally published on Benzinga . Read further disclosures here . This post contains sponsored content and was created in collaboration with a third-party partner. Benzinga is a publisher and does not provide personalized investment advice or act as a broker or dealer. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security. Sponsored content. This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Statements regarding future production, market growth, customer demand, commercial deployment, OEM integration and other anticipated outcomes are forward-looking and subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially.

News Source: Benzinga





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