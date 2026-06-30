Sol-Ark: New MySolArk v2 App Simplifies Home Energy Management and Virtual Power Plant Participation

ALLEN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Sol-Ark announced the release of MySolArk v2 (MSAv2), the latest version of its monitoring and energy management platform. The updated application leverages Sol-Ark's proprietary, US-based cloud and mobile application development and introduces faster performance, improved system visibility, and a redesigned user experience. It adds new features that allows eligible users to enroll in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) programs directly from the app.

The launch of MSAv2 expands the connection between distributed energy systems and grid services, making it easier for customers to participate in utility and energy aggregation programs while maintaining visibility and control over their systems.

Smarter Energy Management with an Enhanced User Experience

MySolArk v2 features a redesigned interface built to simplify energy monitoring and improve day-to-day system management for system owners. Key enhancements include:

Redesigned dashboard for quicker access to critical system information

Improved energy flow visualization for clearer insight into production, consumption, and battery storage

Optimized experience for mobile application users

Streamlined navigation designed to reduce complexity and improve usability

Simplifying Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Participation for Energy Owners

One of the most significant additions to MSAv2 is integrated VPP enrollment, which allows eligible users to:

Enroll directly in approved VPP programs through the MySolArk platform

Participate in grid services and energy aggregation initiatives

Monitor participation status and system contributions in real time

Maintain system visibility and operational control while enrolled

The feature supports growing grid resilience efforts while creating new opportunities for system owners to participate in distributed energy networks.

Advancing the Future of Smart Energy Management

The release of MySolArk v2 reflects Sol-Ark's continued focus on integrated hardware and software solutions that support the evolving energy landscape. By combining industry-leading security, monitoring, analytics, and grid participation tools into a single platform, Sol-Ark continues to expand the role of intelligent energy management within distributed energy systems.

"As distributed energy adoption continues to grow, software plays an increasingly important role in connecting customers with the grid in meaningful ways," said Voy Grohman, Vice President of Engineering. "MySolArk v2 improves the overall user experience while enabling secure, direct participation in emerging programs like Virtual Power Plants."

Availability

MySolArk v2 is now rolling out to existing users and new installations. Availability of certain features, including VPP enrollment, may vary based on system configuration, program eligibility, and regional participation requirements.

For more information, visit the Sol-Ark website.

Media Contact

Sol-Ark Public Relations

Email: media@sol-ark.com

Phone: +1 (972) 575-8875

Website: Sol-Ark.com

About Sol-Ark

Sol-Ark is a leading provider of hybrid inverter and energy storage solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company is based in Texas where it develops scalable and intelligent energy systems designed to support energy independence, resilience, and participation in modern grid services.

SOURCE: Sol-Ark

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/new-mysolark-v2-app-simplifies-home-energy-management-and-virtual-power-plant-pa-1182300