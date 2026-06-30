Banff Sunshine Village: Snow Way It's Summer: There's Still Time to Ski at Banff Sunshine This Canada Day

After record snowfall for the resort, summer skiing continues through July 5 with 11 runs, three terrain parks, and Canada Day celebrations on the mountain

BANFF, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Banff Sunshine Village (Sunshine) is amid its rare summer ski season, with skiing and snowboarding continuing daily through July 5 following a historic winter that brought more than 1,000 cm of snowfall-one of the snowiest seasons in the resort's nearly 100-year history.

After reopening on June 20, guests have been enjoying the unique opportunity to ski and snowboard Canada's Best Snow well into summer. The resort is currently operating with two chairlifts, 11 runs, and three terrain parks, offering one of the most unique mountain experiences in North America.

The summer ski season comes after Sunshine was named Best Overall Ski Resort in North America for the 2025-26 ski season, according to OnTheSnow's Visitors' Choice Awards.

"Being able to open this summer is surreal and very exciting for our guests and team-it's the literal cherry on top of a historic ski and snowboard season," says Kendra Scurfield, Vice-President Marketing & Brand Communications, Banff Sunshine Village. "After one of our snowiest seasons on record, we're thrilled to extend the ski and snowboard season well into summer with two lifts, 11 runs, and three terrain parks. The ability for us to consider opening for summer is out of the ordinary. Opening for 16 days with two lifts - it's extraordinary. We're thrilled to welcome our guests back to Sunshine for 16 days of summer ski fun, a truly unique, and oh-so-Canadian experience."

Canada Day offers visitors the perfect opportunity to celebrate on the slopes. On July 1, Banff Sunshine will feature a face painter, caricature artist, food and beverage specials, and a live performance from Dazy Duke at Trappers Beer Garden from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Additional live DJ sets are scheduled for July 3, with local Banff DJ Styler Nazo performing on July 4.

This is only the second time in nearly 35 years that Sunshine has hosted a spring and summer season. The resort last offered summer skiing in 2022, and before that, the mountain had not opened for summer operations since 1991.

Both the Strawberry and Standish lifts are open for riders to ski Canada's Best Snow this summer through July 5. For more information on what skiers and snowboarders can expect, the resort has published a summer ski blog on its website.

About Banff Sunshine Village:

Perched at 7,000 feet (2,133 meters) above sea level, Banff Sunshine Village is nestled in the heart of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. Renowned for its all-natural snow, this world-class resort attracts skiers and snowboarders from around the globe during its impressive seven-month winter season, running from mid-November to late May. Come late June, the landscape transforms as summer arrives at Banff Sunshine Meadows, where Alberta's native wildflowers blanket hundreds of pristine, protected alpine acres in a vibrant display of color. From carving turns on Canada's Best Snow in the winter to hiking through breathtaking mountain meadows in the summer, Banff Sunshine offers an unparalleled year-round escape for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Kendra Scurfield

Banff Sunshine Village

kscurfield@skibanff.com

SOURCE: Banff Sunshine Village

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/snow-way-its-summer-theres-still-time-to-ski-at-banff-sunshine-thi-1183856