Heroes on the Water Expands National Partnerships for its America's 250: "Freedom Found on the Water" Campaign

Collaborations with Turtlebox, Malone Auto Racks, Jackson Kayak, and Tackle Warehouse help connect more heroes with healing experiences on the water nationwide

ALLEN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Heroes on the Water (HOW), a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of veterans, active-duty military, first responders and their families through therapeutic kayak fishing and outdoor wellness programs, today highlighted a growing network of corporate partnerships that are helping expand access to outdoor recreation, wellness programming and community-building opportunities for those who serve.

As America approaches its 250th anniversary, HOW continues the nation's legacy of service, resilience and connection to the outdoors by helping those who serve rediscover healing, purpose and belonging on the water. Through partnerships with leading outdoor recreation, fishing and lifestyle brands including Turtlebox, Malone Auto Racks, Jackson Kayak, and Tackle Warehouse, HOW is expanding access to no-cost outdoor wellness experiences that help veterans, active-duty military and first responders reconnect, build community and improve overall well-being.

"As demand for our program grows, partnerships play a critical role in helping us reach more veterans and first responders across the country," said Joshua Stanwitz, Executive Director of Heroes on the Water. "These partnerships allow us to provide resources and support needed to get more heroes on the water. Together, we are expanding access to experiences that foster healing, connection and a renewed sense of purpose for participants."

Each partnership supports a different aspect of the organization's mission. HOW kicked off its America 250: Freedom Found on the Water campaign in June with:

Turtlebox to help raise awareness and support through its limited-edition Bass Artist Series speaker available till July 2, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Heroes on the Water.

Malone Auto Racks donates a portion of proceeds of its MicroSport Off-Road HERO 2 Kayak Trailer to chapter events nationwide, supporting access to outdoor experiences for participants across the country.

Jackson Kayak donates a portion of its limited-edition Coosa X in Ranger Green - an exclusive colorway created for Heroes on the Water - to support a comfortable fishing experience for all participants.

Tackle Warehouse supports fundraising and engagement efforts by donating a portion of its Abu Garcia Zata Tact-Z Casting Reel sales to Heroes on the Water to connect the fishing community with its mission.

Together, these partnerships ensure more individuals have opportunities to experience the therapeutic benefits of time on the water with others who understand their journey.

"Partnerships like these are essential to expanding access and creating meaningful opportunities for veterans and first responders," said Beth Goodrich, owner of Malone Auto Racks. "We are honored to work alongside Heroes on the Water to help remove barriers, strengthen communities and ensure those who have served our country continue to receive the support, connection and resources they deserve."

Heroes on the Water has served more than 71,900 veterans and first responders and 17,500 family members through its nationwide footprint of over 55 volunteer-led chapters and 10 therapeutic programs.

If you're interested in partnering with Heroes on the Water, visit https://heroesonthewater.org/partner-with-us/.

ABOUT HEROES ON THE WATER

Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that helps active-duty military, veterans, law enforcement officers, first responders and their families reconnect and heal through kayak fishing and outdoor recreation. Through volunteer-led chapters and therapeutic programs conducted in partnership with VA and DoD facilities, Heroes on the Water provides no-cost opportunities for participants to experience the healing power of the outdoors while building lasting community and connection.

Contact:

Kameron Stanko

kstanko@interdependence.com

219.508.6250

SOURCE: Heroes on the Water

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/heroes-on-the-water-expands-national-partnerships-for-its-americas-1184031