Root Emerges as the Backbone of Real-Time Business Payments, Powering Programmable Treasury Operations Across Enterprise

Trusted by leading banks and clients across the globe, Root eliminates intermediaries to deliver real-time payment settlements for companies large and small

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Root , the programmable treasury operations platform trusted by leading global banks and clients in more than 180 countries, has stepped into the spotlight to reveal the scale at which its platform is powering instant receivables, payables and money transmission.

Root's mission is to modernize money movement in the U.S., eliminating intermediaries to move money from one bank account to another in as little as five seconds. The platform enables businesses to easily program treasury operations on their corporate bank accounts, automate payouts and payment workflows without the need for third parties, eliminating delays and hidden fees.

"Historically, the largest companies in the world have been true infrastructure companies. Unfortunately, money is the only asset in the world where the infrastructure owner is incentivized to slow down its delivery, leading to massive cashflow and cash conversion cycles challenges" said Arpit Goel , Founder and CEO of Root. "To solve the cash flow problems plaguing the U.S., we need to remove the intermediary entirely so that payment goes directly from the business' corporate bank accounts to its recipients. Root exists to empower any organization that wants to move money faster."

Root powers real-time payouts for workforce platforms, marketplaces, and enterprises across industries, including Teambridge, which relies on Root to move money directly to its workers without the delays of legacy payment rails. Teambridge saw a substantial increase in worker engagement and retention immediately after deploying Root's platform and paying their workers within five seconds.

"As an early customer of Root, we experienced first hand what it means to move money instantly and directly into workers' bank accounts," said Tito Goldstein , Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Teambridge. "Working with Root removed the delays and friction we'd come to accept as normal and we went live faster than with anything we'd tried before. Root is building the kind of infrastructure the rest of the industry will soon be standing on. We're glad to be among the early adopters."

As businesses increasingly demand instant settlement over the multi-day delays of ACH and wire transfers, Root has positioned itself as critical infrastructure for companies that can no longer afford to make their customers or workers wait for their money.

The company is backed by an accomplished group of UHNWIs such as Ram Shriram, Greg Feldman and Seth Lawry, fintech leaders & operators Vasant Prabhu, former Visa CFO; Harit Talwar, board member at Mastercard; Ram Sundaram, former partner Goldman Sachs; Jeetu Patel, President of Cisco, leading investors including Sherpalo Ventures, Gilgamesh Ventures, Singh Capital Partners, and several others.

"Having spent years studying where fintech and payments are headed globally, especially the success of UPI in India & Pix in Brazil, we're convinced the next big unlock is removing intermediaries from money movement entirely," said Miguel Armaza, General Partner at Gilgamesh Ventures . "Consumers have been using tools like Zelle for years and Root is now delivering a comparable option for businesses. We are very confident in what Arpit and his team are building and thrilled to be backing them."

Root supports every major payment rail, including FedNow, RTP, ACH, Wire, SEPA, UPI, Pix, and stablecoins. Today, Root serves banks and enterprises across nearly 200 countries with real-time settlements, 99.99% uptime, and 24/7 global support.

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About Root

Root is the instant money movement platform that lets businesses connect directly to their bank accounts to power real-time payouts and payment workflows, with no intermediaries, delays, or hidden fees. Root supports every major payment rail, including FedNow, RTP, ACH, Wire, SEPA, UPI, Pix, and stablecoins. Trusted by leading global banks and enterprises across 180+ countries, Root delivers 99.99% uptime and 24/7 global support. Learn more at useroot.com .

Media Contact

Ryan Hall

Caliber Corporate Advisers

root@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Root

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/root-emerges-as-the-backbone-of-real-time-business-payments-powe-1184268