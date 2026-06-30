Cantech Media announces the 2026 Cantech Letter Conference taking place on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the Arcadian Loft in Toronto, ON

Cantech Media is proud to collaborate with Toronto Stock Exchange, title sponsor of the event

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Cantech Media (the "Company" or "Cantech"), a Canadian capital markets online publication focused on the innovation sectors, is pleased to announce the 2026 Cantech Letter Conference will take place on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the Arcadian Loft in Toronto, Ontario. The event provides up and coming technology companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies and participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals.

Cantech is proud to continue its collaboration with Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), who will once again join the conference as title sponsor and host the market close ceremony at the TSX Cantech Welcome Reception on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.



2026 Cantech Investment Conference

Date: Thursday, October 8, 2026

Time: 8am to 5pm

Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

The Cantech Investment Conference, recognized as Canada's foremost technology investment event, is an annual gathering that brings together the country's most promising tech companies, innovative startups, influential investors, and capital markets professionals. The conference places a strong emphasis on publicly listed companies, providing them with a premier platform to showcase their achievements and future prospects. This dynamic conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, featuring cutting-edge product demonstrations and direct engagement with industry leaders. The conference will also feature engaging panel discussions with industry experts, offering insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities within the tech sector.

The 2026 Cantech Investment Conference is now sold out for presenting companies. A wait list is now being reserved should a spot or a new track emerge. To view the current list of presenting companies, please go to https://conference.cantechletter.com/.

Nick Waddell, President of Cantech Media, commented, "We are routinely seeing tech stocks crowding the top of the TSX leaderboard and this has been happening for several months. I think this speaks to the value that Canadian techs have built, and we expect the trend of investors discovering these great companies to continue. Many of the issuers that have presented at the past two conferences have experienced tremendous gains since and we are very proud of the collection of companies we have put together for 2026."

Dani Lipkin, Managing Director of the Global Innovation Sector at TSX and TSX Venture Exchange, commented: "Toronto Stock Exchange is proud to once again sponsor the Cantech Investment Conference and showcase the vibrant innovation sector to the investment community."

This year's Cantech Letter Investment Conference is sponsored by:



Title Sponsor : Toronto Stock Exchange

Platinum Sponsors : Angad Capital, ATB Cormark, Winning Media

Gold sponsors : Beacon Securities, Canaccord Genuity, Haywood Securities, Paradigm Capital, Ventum Financial



Silver Sponsors : TMX Newsfile

About Cantech Media

For sixteen years, Cantech Media, the parent company of Cantech Letter, has been committed to the innovation sectors in the Canadian public markets. Cantech Letter gathers research from Canada's leading investment banks to provide individual investors with timely, expert voices in the space.

For more information, visit: www.cantechletter.com.

Cautionary & Forward-Looking Statements

All information presented in all forms at the Cantech Letter Conference or in press releases, videos, emails, or otherwise posted on our website, and the Cantech Letter Conference or YouTube channel (the "Media") is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. Cantech Media and the Cantech Letter Conference, and their representatives ("our," "us," and "we") are not licensed brokers, broker/dealers, market makers, investment bankers, investment advisers, analysts, or underwriters.

Any presentation on or at any of our Media is for informational purposes only and we do not recommend any company that may appear or present in any capacity on or at any of our Media. A company's actual results could differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements or presentation on or at any of our Media. Information within presentations or communications may contain "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from those anticipated.

We receive cash compensation from presenters, sponsors, and participants who utilize our Media. We do not receive compensation for, and do not engage in, providing advice, making recommendations, issuing reports, or furnishing analyses on any of the companies, securities, strategies, or information presented.

We may buy and sell securities in any company mentioned and may profit in the event those securities rise in value. There are risks involved in any investment. We are not analysts and investing in securities is for individuals with high risk tolerance and not for the general public. We recommend you consult with a professional investment adviser, broker, or legal counsel before purchasing or selling any securities referenced on or at any of our Media.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303377

Source: Cantech Letter