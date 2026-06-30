Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or the "Company"), a technology-driven platform for private alternative investments, today announced an amendment to its previously announced concurrent financing (the "Concurrent Financing"). The Concurrent Financing, originally structured as a non-brokered private placement of equity units, has been amended to consist of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") to raise gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000. All other material terms of the Concurrent Financing remain unchanged, including the offering price of C$0.55 per Debenture unit and the warrant exercise price of C$0.65. The Concurrent Financing is being undertaken in connection with the Company's previously announced binding letter of intent to acquire Atlas One Digital Securities Inc. ("Atlas One") and its signed share purchase agreement to acquire FavorPoint Capital, LLC ("FavorPoint"), a FINRA-registered U.S. broker-dealer.

Use of Concurrent Financing Proceeds

Concurrent Financing is a component of Parvis's broader North American expansion strategy, through which the Company is building a fully integrated private markets platform operating across both Canadian and U.S. capital markets. Net proceeds will be directed toward the integration of Atlas One, the acquisition and integration of FavorPoint onto the Parvis platform through the FINRA Continuing Membership Application process, and working capital to support the general and administrative expenses of the Company.

Details of the Amended Concurrent Financing

The Concurrent Financing, as amended, consists of unsecured convertible debentures with an aggregate principal amount of up to C$3,000,000, at a subscription price of C$0.55 per unit. Each unit of Debenture consists of C$0.55 in principal amount and one (1) whole common share purchase warrant (amended from one-half of one warrant). Each whole warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of C$0.65 for a period of 24 months from the date of closing.

The Debentures will bear interest at 10% per annum, will mature 24 months from closing, and will be convertible into common shares at the option of the holder at a conversion price of C$0.55 per share. The offering is anticipated to close on or about July 31, 2026, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date. The proposed offering price remains subject to Exchange acceptance.

Board Participation

The Company is pleased to announce that certain members of its Board of Directors intend to participate in the Concurrent Financing by subscribing for Debentures on the same terms as other investors. Board participation reflects the directors' continued confidence in the Company's strategic direction and their alignment with shareholders as Parvis executes on its North American expansion. Further details regarding insider participation will be disclosed in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Completion of Strategic Debenture Offering

The Company also announces that it has issued and completed the final tranche of the convertible debenture offering to Lankin Investments Inc. ("Lankin"), as originally announced on June 4, 2025. The final tranche of C$100,000 has been fully issued and all debentures from the three-tranche offering, totalling C$700,000 in aggregate principal, have been converted into common shares of the Company. This marks the completion of Parvis's strategic financing arrangements with Bluestar and Lankin, both of which have been instrumental in supporting the Company's growth strategy.

Transaction Overview: Three Transactions, One Platform

Over the past several months, Parvis has completed three strategic transactions that together establish the Company as a fully integrated, cross-border private investment platform. The acquisition of Richmond Global Wealth, completed April 6, 2026, adds full-service wealth advisory capability. The pending acquisition of Atlas One Digital Securities, Canada's registered exempt market dealer, will consolidate national private market distribution. In addition to the pending acquisition of FavorPoint Capital, a FINRA-registered U.S. broker-dealer, will unlock direct access to U.S. accredited investors - giving Canadian issuers a credible, regulated path to American capital for the first time. Parvis believes it is among the first private market platforms in Canada to have assembled this combination under a single regulated entity.

"Converting to a debenture structure with full warrants further aligns our capital raise with what our investors are asking for," said David Michaud, Founder and CEO of Parvis. "It gives participants flexibility and financial incentive that accrues from day one of participation. The fact that members of our own board are investing alongside our broader investors speaks to our conviction in what we're building. Atlas One and FavorPoint form the foundation of one integrated platform, built for an underserved segment of the financial services industry."

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to expanding access to institutional-quality private market opportunities. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates across Canada with teams in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: PVIS) and (via its subsidiary), is registered as an exempt market dealer under NI 31-103. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: the completion of the proposed Transaction; receipt of TSXV and FINRA approvals; the integration of Atlas One and FavorPoint into the Parvis platform; the anticipated strategic and financial benefits of the Transaction; the completion of the Concurrent Financing and the Company's business plans and growth objectives. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: the satisfaction of all conditions to closing; receipt of all required regulatory approvals; prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: failure to obtain required TSXV or FINRA approvals; adverse market conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; and risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

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Source: Parvis Invest Inc.