New configuration-aware commercial intelligence capability connects customer requirements, configuration decisions, and business outcomes to optimize win rates, margin and product strategy.

Tacton, a global leader in Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) solutions for manufacturers of complex products, today announced the launch of Portfolio Performance Intelligence, a new analytics capability designed to help manufacturers understand why products win, where margin is created or lost, and which decisions consistently drive successful business outcomes.

Manufacturers don't lack data. They lack the context needed to understand why products perform the way they do and why customers choose them.

ERP systems show what was sold, CRM platforms track opportunities, and BI tools visualize trends. But when manufacturers try to understand which customer requirements drive demand, which configurations consistently win, or why margins vary across products, regions or segments, the answers are often unclear.

That's because the most important layer of insight-the connection between customer needs, configuration decisions and deal outcomes-only exists within CPQ.

"As product complexity increases and margin pressure continues to grow, manufacturers need more than just historical reporting," said Jesper Alfreddson, Chief Product Officer at Tacton. "Portfolio Performance Intelligence extends Tacton CPQ with configuration-aware commercial intelligence, helping teams get direct visibility into how product, pricing, and configuration decisions impact business outcomes, so they can act faster and more confidently."

Built directly into Tacton CPQ, Portfolio Performance Intelligence connects customer requirements, configuration decisions, pricing, and business outcomes to help manufacturers understand what drives revenue, margin, and portfolio performance. By revealing which configurations, features, and pricing decisions consistently lead to successful outcomes, manufacturers can replicate what works across products, regions, and customer segments.

With Portfolio Performance Intelligence, product, sales, and commercial teams can:

Identify the configuration patterns that consistently drive wins

Understand which products, features and combinations protect margin

Reduce unnecessary portfolio complexity and low-performing variants

Improve sales velocity by identifying where deals slow down or stall

Improve future pricing, portfolio forecasting and go-to-market decisions

Unlike traditional analytics environments that require manual data preparation and recreation of complex product logic, Portfolio Performance Intelligence is purpose-built for configurable manufacturing and embedded directly within Tacton CPQ, where customer requirements become product, pricing, and configuration decisions.

As manufacturers face increasing pressure to manage complexity, improve efficiency and protect profitability, the ability to connect decisions to outcomes is critical.

Portfolio Performance Intelligence is the latest capability within Tacton Insights Analytics, Tacton's embedded analytics platform designed to help manufacturers unlock the full value of CPQ data. The platform also includes Behavior Engagement Analytics, providing visibility into CPQ adoption and usage.

Portfolio Performance Intelligence will be available in July 2026. Learn more here.

About Tacton

Tacton is a global leader in software for manufacturers of highly configurable products. Tacton delivers the Buyer-Centric Smart Factory, connecting buyer engagement with engineering and order fulfillment through a single source of truth.

By uniting Configure Price and Quote, Configuration Lifecycle Management, and Configured Order Fulfillment, Tacton helps manufacturers manage complexity, protect margins, and deliver with confidence across the lifecycle.

With more than 26 years of experience, Tacton supports manufacturers worldwide and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and Chicago, USA. Learn more at www.tacton.com.

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