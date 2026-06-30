MetricStream, the global market leader in AI-native governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), today announced it has been named the top-ranked Category Leader in Enterprise GRC in Chartis Research's Integrated Governance, Resilience and Compliance Solutions Financial Services, 2026 report. MetricStream, which was a Category Leader in all seven categories evaluated, also achieved top Category Leader status in Audit Risk Management, Operational Risk Analytics, and Conduct and Controls.

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MetricStream Ranked #1 in Enterprise GRC by Chartis Research

The Chartis Integrated Governance, Resilience and Compliance Solutions Financial Services report is an independent vendor landscape study published by Chartis Research, a leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology.

Chartis evaluated 46 GRC solution providers across seven functional categories: Enterprise GRC, Third-Party Risk Management, Audit Risk Management, Regulatory Intelligence, Operational Risk Analytics, IT Risk and Resilience, and Conduct and Controls. Using Chartis' proprietary RiskTech Quadrant methodology, the report scored vendors on completeness of offering and market potential, placing them in one of four segments Category Leaders, Best-of-Breed, Enterprise Solutions, and Point Solutions to help financial services organizations identify which platforms best fit their implementation strategy and organizational priorities.

The report also examined five macro dynamic trends reshaping the GRC market through 2028, including AI enablement and agentic workflows, the strategic elevation of GRC, the shift from prescriptive to principles-based regulation, AI enablement and agentic workflows, digital asset risk, and Cyber GRC integration, offering guidance on what capabilities buyers should prioritize as GRC evolves from a compliance utility into a continuous, intelligence-driven risk control function.

In Enterprise GRC, the foundational category that defines a vendor's platform depth and enterprise reach, MetricStream ranked first among all 46 vendors evaluated. MetricStream also earned the highest architecture score in Enterprise GRC and Audit Risk Management- 4.7 out of 5.0 reflecting a platform built for enterprise scale, integrated data flow, and the configuration depth that complex financial institutions require without extensive reconfiguration.

"Being the top-ranked vendor in Enterprise GRC is a truly significant recognition," said Marc Levine, CEO, MetricStream. "We are honored to be singled out by Chartis in this category, because it defines whether a platform can truly run GRC at enterprise scale across business units, geographies, risk domains, and regulatory frameworks with AI that delivers outcomes inside the workflow, not around it. That's what we have built our next-generation MetricStream platform to do, and it is encouraging to receive such positive recognition."

Chartis Research's 2026 report makes it clear that AI enablement is now the critical requirement for GRC. GRC workflows are going agentic, and boards are demanding quantifiable risk intelligence in financial and operational terms. MetricStream's leader recognition across all seven categories reflects a platform that was designed for this moment: one connected architecture, AI agents embedded natively across GRC workflows, and the integration depth to span risk, compliance, audit, cyber, third-party risk, and resilience without siloes.

Chartis highlighted MetricStream's AI-enabled discovery and mapping, agentic workflows for evidence collection and escalation, and an architecture that maintains a single source of truth across the enterprise. These are not bolted-on capabilities. They are built-in and native to the platform.

"Chartis Research's 2026 report identifies the trends that will define the GRC market through 2028: agentic GRC workflows, real-time continuous assurance, AI governance embedded across operational processes, and the convergence of cyber and GRC. MetricStream's platform is engineered for exactly this environment," said Gaurav Kapoor, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, MetricStream. "One connected platform with AI at its core will outperform a collection of point solutions every time, and this recognition proves it. Real enterprise GRC that works today is AI-native, integrated, and drives strategic outcomes. Most importantly, several of our customers have already experienced the value that traditional GRC platforms had not previously created."

Category Leader Across All Seven and Top-Ranked in Four

MetricStream's recognition is differentiated by category. Where the competitive pressure is greatest for financial services organizations, MetricStream's margin is widest:

Enterprise GRC #1 Ranked Category Leader: Top-ranked among all 47 vendors evaluated, with the highest architecture score (4.7/5.0) of any eGRC vendor. Chartis recognized MetricStream for a platform that is easily configured to an organization's operating model while managing multiple regulatory and control frameworks simultaneously, using AI to prioritize issues, automate reporting, and uncover actionable intelligence.

Audit Risk Management Top-Ranked Category Leader: Highest architecture and delivery model score (4.7/5.0) of any audit vendor evaluated. MetricStream's audit capabilities support the market's shift from periodic cycles to continuous, perpetual-readiness models, with AI agents managing evidence collection, workload balancing, and real-time issue escalation across the enterprise.

Operational Risk Analytics Top-Ranked Category Leader: Highest-positioned vendor in the OpRisk quadrant. As Chartis Research found, 97% of financial institutions reported increased AI-related operational risk year over year. This is the first time AI has ranked in the top five non-financial risks. MetricStream's OpRisk capabilities deliver AI-powered RCSA workflows, scenario analysis, and loss modeling that translate risk exposure into the financial terms boards now require.

Conduct and Controls Top-Ranked Category Leader: Highest-positioned in the quadrant, with best-in-class scores for control library coverage, extensibility, and ease of integration. Chartis identifies control rationalization as the defining trend through 2028, with fewer controls, more traceability, and greater reusability across frameworks. MetricStream delivers governance that is evidence-based and audit-ready.

Third-Party Risk Management Category Leader: Best-in-class scores for process management/automation and Human/AI interface (both 4.5/5.0). MetricStream's TPRM delivers continuous, automated monitoring with AI-powered risk segmentation across the full vendor lifecycle.

IT Risk and Resilience Category Leader: Best-in-class scores for integration, data management, and tools/workflow/controls (all 4.5/5.0). As DORA, NIS2, and parallel frameworks extend digital operational resilience requirements globally, MetricStream connects IT, cyber, and third-party risk within a single GRC operating model with AI-assisted prioritization and continuous monitoring.

Regulatory Intelligence Category Leader: Best-in-class search, discovery, and visibility score (4.5/5.0). In a regulatory landscape that Chartis describes as shifting from prescriptive rules to principle-based obligations across multiple jurisdictions, MetricStream automatically tracks, interprets, and operationalizes regulatory change, translating updates into actionable compliance workflows.

About MetricStream Inc.

MetricStream simplifies Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with purpose-built AI-first Risk, Compliance, Audit, Cyber GRC, Third-party Risk, and Resilience products on a single low-code no-code GRC cloud platform. Trusted by over 1 million GRC professionals across 35+ countries, our industry-specific products and AI agents help businesses successfully manage audits, avoid compliance violations and fines, reduce risk exposure, and strengthen resilience. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with operations and offices around the globe. Learn more at www.metricstream.com

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