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PR Newswire
30.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Mullen Coughlin LLC: Mullen Coughlin UK Bolsters Partnership With Addition of Ambre Cross as Partner

DEVON, Pa., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mullen Coughlin LLC continues its strategic growth by bolstering its international Incident Response (IR) practice with experienced attorney Ambre Cross as Partner in its London office.

"I am delighted to join Mullen Coughlin as a Partner. The Firm's achievements in the UK cyber market to date, in terms of growth and reputation, are nothing short of remarkable. It is an incredibly exciting time for Mullen Coughlin, and I look forward to contributing to the Firm's continued strategic growth in the UK," said Ambre.

As Breach Counsel, Ambre is often called upon to advise on diverse and complex notification and regulatory obligations stemming from a wide range of data privacy and security incidents across the UK, EU, and other international jurisdictions. In addition to her IR practice, Ambre defends organizations in technical and diverse class action, single-plaintiff, and B2B litigation against claims relating to data privacy, protection, and security, as well as represents them in regulatory investigations. She routinely interacts, on behalf of her clients, with numerous UK-based regulatory agencies including the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), and the Charity Commission.

Ambre is recognized by Legal 500 UK for her "knowledge and expertise" in highly-specialized areas of law, including cyber law, and she is often invited to speak at national and international conferences on cyber risk.

"I am thrilled to welcome Amber to the team," said MC UK Managing Partner Cameron Carr. "I know the caliber of lawyer and colleague she is - she combines excellent judgment with a pragmatic, client-focused approach, and I am delighted that she has chosen to join us."

"Ambre embodies the qualities that have fueled Mullen Coughlin's growth from the very beginning - sound judgment based in unrivaled experience and an unwavering commitment to client service," Mullen Coughlin Managing Member Jennifer A. Coughlin adds. "As the cyber landscape continues to evolve, the addition of talent like Ambre's to our peerless team of skilled attorneys is essential to the Firm's success. We welcome Ambre to the Firm."

Mullen Coughlin LLC is an international law firm with over 145 attorneys solely dedicated to counseling organizations with pre-incident Advisory Compliance services and solutions; data privacy and security Incident Response; and third-party Regulatory Investigation and Litigation Defense. For more information, visit www.mullen.law.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mullen-coughlin-uk-bolsters-partnership-with-addition-of-ambre-cross-as-partner-302813757.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.