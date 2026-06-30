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PR Newswire
30.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Dynata launches Dynata+ platform

Dynata+ delivers a faster, more flexible way to access and activate research-grade, first-party data by combining self-service simplicity and control with trusted quality

WESTPORT, Conn., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, the industry leader in providing high-quality, first-party data to help businesses gain precise insights, activate the right audiences, and confidently measure impact, today announced the launch of Dynata+, a new platform that reimagines how users access, purchase, and activate research-grade data.

Dynata+ represents a fundamental shift in Dynata's product delivery, introducing a modern, self-service experience that makes it easier than ever for clients to tap into the industry's highest-quality first-party data, with speed and control.

With Dynata+, users can seamlessly assess feasibility, price, and launch projects in real time. Dynata+ enables users to create an account and pay by credit card or set up an enterprise account and start fielding in minutes.

At launch, the platform will offer two core products:

  • Dynata+ Sample - providing direct, on-demand access to global survey respondents.
  • Dynata+ Brand Lift - measuring cross-channel campaign impact across digital, connected TV, and linear TV.

Powered by Dynata's fully permissioned global data asset, Dynata+ Sample gives users access to respondents with rich behavioral, attitudinal, and demographic attributes across 82 countries. Built-in feasibility, transparent pricing, and real-time project visibility allow clients to move from idea to execution in a single, streamlined workflow.

Dynata+ Brand Lift brings the same speed and usability to cross-channel campaign measurement, enabling advertisers, agencies, and publishers to quickly launch studies and understand the impact of their media performance. Using deterministic first-party data to identify ad exposure at the individual level, clients can monitor performance in real time and optimize campaigns while they are still in flight to maximize ROI.

Additional products and capabilities will be introduced throughout the second half of 2026 and beyond, as Dynata+ expands into a comprehensive destination for data, insights, activation, and measurement.

"Innovation starts with the strength of our data," said Deirdre Thomas, Chief Product Officer. "Dynata+ is a new way for clients to access that power-bringing our industry-leading first-party data, products, and capabilities into a single platform that is faster, more flexible, and easier to use. It's about putting control directly in our clients' hands while maintaining the quality, transparency, and trust we are known for."

While Dynata+ enables greater control and transparency, customers can continue to leverage managed services for more complex research needs, creating a seamless blend of self-serve efficiency and expert support. Managed project proposals are also accessible via the Dynata+ portal.

To learn more about Dynata+, visit https://www.dynata.com/platform-services/dynata-plus/. To get started, create an account by visiting plus.dynata.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2950505/Dynata_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dynata-launches-dynata-platform-302814499.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.