Cumulus Neuroscience Announces Publication in Frontiers in Digital Health Demonstrating the NeuLogiq Platform Is Feasible and Usable for At-Home Cognitive and EEG Assessment in People Living with Mild Alzheimer's Disease Dementia

Final results from the CNS-101 study, published in Frontiers in Digital Health , show that the NeuLogiq Platform can be used successfully over a full year by patients living with mild Alzheimer's disease dementia. Patients in the study completed 99.7% of initiated sessions and maintained 77% adherence to a demanding 52-week protocol, compared to 88.8% adherence for healthy controls.

, show that the NeuLogiq Platform can be used successfully over a full year by patients living with mild Alzheimer's disease dementia. Patients in the study completed 99.7% of initiated sessions and maintained 77% adherence to a demanding 52-week protocol, compared to 88.8% adherence for healthy controls. This is the first deployment of the platform in patients diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease dementia, addressing a recognized measurement gap in a field where the standard clinical endpoints - the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-Cog) and the Clinical Dementia Rating (CDR) scale - rely on infrequent, clinic-based 'snapshot' assessments that are prone to rater error and have limited sensitivity to early change.

High adherence and positive usability ratings sustained over 52 weeks support the use of objective, frequent, home-based digital biomarkers spanning cognition, EEG and sleep to enable more sensitive, lower-burden Alzheimer's disease clinical trials.

BELFAST, Northern Ireland and DUBLIN, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Neuroscience (Cumulus; the Company), a global digital health company focused on advancing neuroscience clinical trials and patient care through improved data, today announced the publication of results from its CNS-101 study in Frontiers in Digital Health. The paper, titled 'A real-world feasibility study: At-home longitudinal use of the Cumulus NeuLogiq Platform for electrophysiological and neurocognitive measures in patients with mild Alzheimer's Disease dementia,' demonstrates that the NeuLogiq Platform was feasible, well tolerated and rated usable by people living with mild Alzheimer's disease dementia, and by age-matched healthy older adults, across a 52-week protocol.

Alzheimer's disease research has long relied on clinician-administered, pen-and-paper endpoints - most notably the ADAS-Cog and the CDR scale - to measure cognitive decline and treatment response. These tools provide infrequent 'snapshot' assessments, are prone to errors of administration and scoring, and have limited sensitivity to the subtle, early-stage changes that disease-modifying trials increasingly need to detect - limitations that increase the scale, duration and cost of clinical trials and can obscure treatment effects. The NeuLogiq Platform was designed in collaboration with ten top pharmaceutical companies to address these limitations by providing objective measures of brain function. The platform combines a self-setup wireless dry-sensor EEG headset - an FDA 510(k)-cleared and UKCA-marked Class 1 medical device - with tablet-based gamified neurocognitive assessments based on well-established paradigms, integrates third-party assessments and features a cloud-based infrastructure. CNS-101 represents the first deployment of the platform in patients diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease dementia.

"This study represents an important milestone for the NeuLogiq Platform and for the wider effort to bring more sensitive, real-world measurement to Alzheimer's disease," said Brian Murphy, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Cumulus. "What stands out is that people living with mild dementia - not only healthy volunteers - were able and willing to use an EEG headset and complete cognitive tasks in their own homes - unsupervised, for a full year - finishing almost every session they began. That combination of high adherence and genuine patient acceptability in this population is an important foundation for designing trials that track disease progression more frequently and more precisely, while reducing the burden on patients and the cost and duration of studies."

In the published study, 119 participants - 59 with mild Alzheimer's disease dementia and 60 age-matched healthy controls - were enrolled across seven UK clinical sites and asked to use the platform unsupervised at home over 52 weeks, with supervised in-clinic visits at baseline, week 26 and week 52.

After a single in-clinic training session, participants in both groups were able to set up and use the EEG headset and complete tablet-based assessments at home without the assistance of medical staff or technicians.

Adherence to the demanding protocol was high in both groups - 88.8% in controls and 77% in the dementia group - well above the rates of approximately 55% reported for comparable at-home monitoring in older populations. Although participants with dementia reported lower confidence using the technology (31.6%) and encountered some minor technical challenges during initial home setup, they completed 99.7% of the sessions they started across the full 52 weeks.

"The tools we rely on in Alzheimer's trials were never designed to capture the small, day-to-day changes in cognition that matter most in early disease, and the cost and infrequency of clinic visits limit how often we can measure," said Professor James Rowe, Professor of Cognitive Neurology at the University of Cambridge and Principal Investigator of CNS-101. "What this study shows is that frequent, objective measurement of brain activity and cognition can be moved into the patient's home - including those living with dementia - and sustained over a year with high adherence and real acceptability. Collecting data in a familiar environment, free of the stress and fatigue of lengthy clinic visits, is not only more comfortable for patients and families - it is a necessary step toward more sensitive, patient-friendly endpoints for the next generation of Alzheimer's trials."

The study was designed to capture the feasibility and usability of the platform rather than to measure treatment effects, and the authors report that the adherence data demonstrate it is practical to collect digital biomarkers at home from people with mild dementia. Importantly, most participants reported that sessions were easy to fit into their daily routines and were not overly tiring, supporting the potential for lower-burden longitudinal monitoring to augment traditional clinic-based assessments. The authors also highlight that a near-daily 'burst' phase early in the protocol closely resembles the intensive measurement windows now being proposed for Alzheimer's trials, and that more frequent home-based sampling can capture day-to-day variation that infrequent clinic visits miss - improvements in measurement reliability that can translate directly into statistical power and potentially smaller, shorter trials.

"Boehringer Ingelheim helped design the NeuLogiq Platform to address a long-standing problem: the tools used to measure Alzheimer's disease were never built to detect the subtle, day-to-day changes that early intervention depends on. CNS-101 shows that wearable EEG and objective tablet-based assessments can now be deployed reliably in patients' homes over a full year - a meaningful step toward the more sensitive, patient-centered endpoints the next generation of disease-modifying trials will require, in neurodegeneration and in neuropsychiatric drug development alike," said Dr. Hugh Marston, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Neuroscience & Mental Health Discovery Research, Boehringer Ingelheim.

Participants in the CNS-101 study were recruited across public and private health clinics in England and Scotland. The home-based protocol included EEG-based tasks and measures of cognition, mood, speech, and sleep. Standard pen-and-paper assessments, including the ADAS-Cog, were administered in clinic as gold-standard comparators. The platform and study design were shaped by the Cumulus Pharmaceutical Advisory Group, a pre-competitive consortium of ten pharmaceutical companies, including Biogen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, GSK, J&J Innovative Medicine, Merck, Pfizer, Roche and Takeda. The research was funded by Innovate UK, which played no role in the design, conduct, analysis or interpretation reported in the manuscript.

About Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative condition and the most common cause of dementia, characterized by a gradual decline in memory, thinking and the ability to carry out everyday activities. Dementias, including those due to Alzheimer's disease, are the leading cause of death in the UK, the second leading cause in the US and the seventh leading cause worldwide. There is currently no cure; treatment is aimed at slowing progression and managing symptoms, and the field has called for more sensitive, frequent and patient-centered measurement to support the development of effective disease-modifying therapies.

Cumulus supports precision in CNS clinical trials for its industry partners by enabling remote monitoring of patients across multiple domains of brain function. To learn more, visit www.cumulusneuro.com.

About Cumulus Neuroscience

With a mission to generate the data and insights required to accelerate diagnosis and management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for millions of patients and caregivers around the world, Cumulus Neuroscience is advancing an AI-based, multi-domain digital biomarker platform to enable better, faster decision-making in neurology and neuropsychiatry clinical trials and patient care. Designed for and with 10 of the world's leading pharma companies, the NeuLogiq Platform enables decentralized trials and is making a difference in the development of therapies for Alzheimer's disease, depression, schizophrenia and other CNS disorders.

Designed to provide an industry-wide standard for real-world measurement of disease progression, Cumulus combines patented technology, in-house expertise and key industry partnerships to capture large amounts of real-world clinical data repeated over time, across multiple behavioral and physiological domains in the patient's home - all with an EEG headset synced to a novel, tablet-based neuro-assessment platform. Together with machine learning analytics and one of the world's largest databases of annotated, longitudinal, neurofunctional data, Cumulus simplifies and improves the robustness of neuroscience clinical trials to provide the best and most cost-effective assessment of CNS treatment outcomes.

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