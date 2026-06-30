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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 15:10 Uhr
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Nelipak Healthcare Packaging receives ISCC PLUS certification for Clara, Ireland production facility

ISCC certification reflects Nelipak's commitment to supporting customers with innovative and sustainable packaging solutions

CRANSTON, R.I., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nelipak Corporation("Nelipak"), a leading global manufacturer of packaging solutions for medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical drug delivery, and other demanding applications, announced it has received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification for its Clara, Ireland facility. This certification reinforces Nelipak's ongoing commitment to advancing more sustainable healthcare packaging offerings to customers worldwide with verified supply chain transparency.

ISCC PLUS is a voluntary international certification system that provides traceability and transparency of bio-based and recycled materials through the supply chain. This globally recognized certification applies stringent verification standards across the entire process, from raw material sourcing and manufacturing to final products.

"Improving circularity and lowering emissions continues to be a priority for many of our customers," said Nic Hunt Senior Director, Head of Global Sustainability at Nelipak. "We set up a scalable ISCC PLUS process at our Derry, Northern Ireland facility in 2025 to supply products containing bio-circular, renewable content. We are excited to expand this capability to our Clara, Ireland facility in order to increase customer access to more sustainable packaging options."

"Healthcare companies continue to focus on reducing their environmental footprint, and they look for partners with the capabilities to offer a range of sustainable packaging options," said Pat Chambliss, CEO at Nelipak. "This additional ISCC PLUS certification positions Nelipak as a trusted partner for healthcare OEMs working toward circularity and emission reduction commitments."

About Nelipak

Nelipak is a leading global provider of healthcare packaging solutions including rigid and flexible sterile-barrier packaging for medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical drug delivery, and other demanding applications. To support the development of innovative sustainable packaging solutions, Nelipak offers in-house design, prototyping, tooling, simulation, validation, laboratory, and other value-added services as well as a line of tray sealing equipment. With over 1,600 employees, Nelipak operates at 14 sites globally, including 8 sites in the Americas (USA, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico), 5 sites in Europe (Ireland, Netherlands, UK), and 1 site in Asia (Singapore). Nelipak is committed to delivering superior quality, service, and customer experience through world-class cleanroom manufacturing. For more information, visit www.nelipak.com.

Follow us on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nelipak
Twitter: www.twitter.com/nelipak1953



Nelipak Marketing Contact: Seán Egan Director of Global Marketing Nelipak +353-91-709-163 sean.egan@nelipak.com Press Contact: Jordan Bouclin SVM Public Relations 401-490-9700 jordan.bouclin@svmpr.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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