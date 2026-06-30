Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy Level Access through Microsoft Marketplace, accessing trusted solutions that accelerate innovation and business transformation with unified integration across Microsoft products

Level Access today announced the availability of the Level Access Platform in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions from Level Access through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

According to Level Access's Seventh Annual State of Digital Accessibility Report, 59% of organizations surveyed in 2025 believed they were at risk of legal or regulatory action related to alleged accessibility issues in the year ahead. Pressure to address those risks and support compliance with accessibility requirements under laws such as the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the European Accessibility Act (EAA), continues to mount. At the same time, many organizations are striving to reach a wider global audience, including the 1.3 billion people globally with a disability as estimated by the World Health Organization. To meet both goals, teams need an accessibility solution that supports smooth adoption with minimal disruption to existing workflows.

For an organization modernizing applications on Microsoft Azure, this means addressing accessibility issues during development instead of after an experience is live or a complaint is received.

With Level Access, teams can build accessible experiences from the outset and find, prioritize, and fix issues as part of everyday work, rather as an intermittent, disjointed project. The Level Access solution combines automated and manual accessibility testing, continuous monitoring, and analytics with guidance from a deep bench of accessibility experts. It's delivered through a platform purpose-built to align with the workflows and tools development and content teams already use, including issue tracking in Microsoft Azure DevOps. Organizations can also extend the platform with capabilities available via private offer, including data-driven program guidance using the company's proprietary Digital Accessibility Maturity Model.

"The hard part of adopting accessibility usually isn't generating the will to do it-it's making it easy to begin and easy to sustain," said Peter Cummings, VP, Global Partners and Routes to Market at Level Access. "By making our solutions available in Microsoft Marketplace, we're removing the procurement friction teams often face. Organizations can adopt accessibility solutions right where they already manage their Microsoft investments and put them to work without disrupting how their teams build."

"We're pleased to welcome Level Access to Microsoft Marketplace," said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. "Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products."

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

To learn more about the Level Access Platform, visit its page in the Microsoft Marketplace.

About Level Access

Level Access is a global leader in digital accessibility solutions. Through our unique combination of AI capabilities, platform automation, and expert human insight, we help organizations surface accessibility issues earlier, fix and prevent barriers in the flow of work, and show measurable progress when it matters most.

Digital accessibility is the process of designing and developing digital experiences so they are accessible to a broader range of users, including the 1.3 billion people with disabilities globally who, along with friends and family, control an estimated $18 trillion USD in spending power. By creating accessible digital experiences, organizations can expand market share and support compliance efforts with legislation like the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the European Accessibility Act (EAA). To learn more about Level Access and its partnerships, visit https://www.levelaccess.com/partner-with-level-access/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260630806269/en/

Contacts:

For more information, press only:

Lizzie Wood

Fire on the Hill

lwood@fireoth.com

+44(0)207 403 4411