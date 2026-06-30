VirExit Technologies Inc.: Lavish Enterprises Reveals How FleetPath Can Turn Single Photos of Trucking Paperwork Into Finished Work, Eliminating Billions in Hidden Office Costs

Every truckload comes with a stack of paperwork that someone has to read, type into a computer by hand, match up, and file before the company can get paid, and that invisible office work drains money out of American trucking on a massive scale every year. This week, in the second of its twelve-week technology series, Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:VXIT) reveals the FleetPath technology that ends it: take a photo of almost any trucking document, even a wrinkled or handwritten receipt, and FleetPath reads it in seconds, pulls out every detail, and files it in the right place on its own. And when the document is the one that kicks off a job, FleetPath builds the entire job automatically the moment it lands. The technology is built and working today, and the first real-world test is approaching. For shareholders, this is one of those problems every trucking company faces on every single load that no one had solved at the source, until now. A full overview is available at fleetpath.co.

Picture a business where every time you finish a job, you have to stop and do a second, invisible job before you can get paid: read a pile of paperwork, type every number into a computer by hand, match it all together, and file it. That is the daily reality of American trucking, and it quietly costs the industry billions of dollars a year in wasted office work that never shows up on a single bill.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:VXIT) ("Lavish" or the "Company") (formerly known as VirExit Technologies, Inc.) today revealed the second capability in FleetPath's twelve-week technology series: a tool that reads trucking paperwork automatically. A driver or office worker takes a photo of almost any document that comes with a load, the agreement that hires the truck, the signed delivery slips, the fuel and weigh-station receipts, the insurance papers, and FleetPath turns that photo into clean, organized information the rest of the platform can use, instantly and without a single keystroke.

Every Truckload Comes With a Mountain of Paperwork

Most people picture trucking as trucks and highways. The hidden half of the business is paper. Every load a carrier hauls generates a stream of documents: an agreement that hires the truck (the industry calls it a rate confirmation), a receipt listing what is on the trailer (a bill of lading), a signed slip proving the freight arrived (a proof of delivery), fuel receipts, weigh-station tickets, receipts for the crews that load and unload the freight, insurance papers, and permits. Today a person has to read each one, type the details into a computer, file it, and match it to the right load, all by hand.

This is not a small chore. It is hours of typing every day, numbers that get entered wrong, fees the carrier is owed but never bills for because the paperwork was late, and invoices that go out slow because the documents were not in order. A company can run a flawless operation on the road and still bleed money in the back office. Across the more than 500,000 trucking companies in America, this hidden office cost adds up to a staggering, unmanaged sum, and the industry has never had a real answer for it. Until now.

How It Works: Take a Photo, and FleetPath Reads It Like a Person Would

FleetPath looks at the actual photo of the page and understands it the way a sharp, experienced office worker would, even when the document is wrinkled, handwritten, smudged, or printed in tiny type. It pulls out every important detail and writes it into the right place automatically. If something is missing from the page, it says so plainly instead of guessing or quietly leaving a blank. Nothing gets invented, and nothing gets silently dropped.

It captures exactly what matters on each kind of document. From the rate confirmation, it pulls the pay, the fuel charge, where the load picks up and delivers and when, what is being hauled, and the special terms, including the fees a carrier is owed if a shipper makes the truck wait (the industry calls this detention) so those fees can finally be billed instead of forgotten. From a fuel receipt, it pulls the gallons, the price, and whether road tax is included, which matters for the fuel-tax reports every interstate trucker has to file. The point is simple: the moment a document exists as a photo, its information is already captured, organized, and ready to use.

Built to Read the Paperwork of Every Kind of Carrier

And this is not built for one corner of trucking. FleetPath reads the everyday paperwork that every carrier handles, and it reads the specialized documents that different kinds of haulers live on: the temperature logs a refrigerated carrier has to keep, the hazardous-materials papers a tanker hauler carries, the weigh-station, delivery, and disposal tickets a dump or aggregate operation runs on all day, and the oversize permits a heavy-haul carrier needs. The paperwork that used to define a niche now reads itself just like everything else.

And when a carrier hands FleetPath a document it has never seen before, it still reads it. It recognizes what the document is and pulls out every labeled detail on the page, so no one is left behind because their paperwork is unusual. Whatever kind of trucking a company does, and whatever documents that work creates, FleetPath turns them into clean, organized information. The platform also shapes itself to the kind of carrier using it, so a hazardous-materials hauler, an oilfield operator, and a dump fleet each get the documents and tools tuned to the way they actually run.

The Moment That Changes Everything: The Paperwork Becomes the Work

Here is where FleetPath does something no ordinary scanning tool does. When the document that starts a job arrives, FleetPath does not just read it and file it. It builds the entire job inside the platform automatically and starts everything that follows. Every later document, the delivery slips, the fuel and weigh-station receipts, the insurance papers, attaches itself to the right job on its own by matching the details. When the software is not completely sure where a document belongs, it sets it aside for a person to check instead of filing it in the wrong place.

Picture it on the ground. A driver finishes a delivery, snaps a photo of the signed slip on a phone, and often before the truck has even pulled out of the lot, FleetPath has read it, filed it to the right job, and moved the billing forward. No office. No typing. No waiting. The paperwork is no longer a chore that happens after the work. The paperwork becomes the work.

What It Means for the Money

The savings are immediate and real. The hours a company used to spend every week typing and filing paperwork largely disappear from the first day it uses the platform, not after a long setup, and not someday. Because the information is captured cleanly and tied to the right job the instant a document is photographed, bills go out faster, fees that used to slip through the cracks get collected, and the fuel-tax records and weight data that keep a carrier legal are captured automatically as the work happens.

And FleetPath keeps the trust where it belongs. The technology reads and organizes the paperwork, but the numbers that decide what a carrier actually gets paid are calculated by exact, rule-based code, never guessed. Every document it reads is saved with a complete, reviewable record, so a carrier can always see exactly what was read and when.

Honest About What It Does, and What It Does Not

FleetPath is deliberately clear about the limits. The technology reads documents and structures what is on them. It does not judge whether a deal is a good one, confirm that a company's authority or insurance is valid, or decide whether a price is fair. People and exact rules handle those decisions, separately. When it notices a signature on a page, it records that a signature is there, but it does not claim to verify who signed it. Saying this plainly is the point: a tool you can rely on is one that tells you exactly what it does and does not do.

That honesty is a feature, not a weakness. The reader reads, clear rules decide, and every step is written down and can be reviewed later. That is the design of a system a serious, tightly regulated business can actually depend on.

What This Means for Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

This is the kind of opportunity investors look for: a problem that is everywhere, that everyone has, and that no one has truly solved. Every one of the country's 500,000-plus trucking companies handles this paperwork on every load, and the problem only grows as a company grows. FleetPath does not just help organize the work after the fact. It removes the work at the source, before the office work ever begins.

The technology is built. It is the same technology that will run when FleetPath opens its first real-world test, and it starts saving a carrier hours of office time on the very first load they run through it. Value that shows up that fast is what makes customers adopt a product, and value they feel every single day is what makes them stay.

For shareholders of Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:VXIT), this is a single piece of the story. A carrier that runs even one week of paperwork through FleetPath suddenly has all of it organized, connected, and saved in one place, work that simply did not exist before. Walking away from that gets harder every day. FleetPath stops being a tool the carrier uses and becomes the system the business runs on. That is how a company builds customers who stay for years, and that is the foundation Lavish Enterprises is building for its shareholders.

From the Founders

"We built this to read what is actually on the page, not to guess at it. If a detail is there, FleetPath captures it. If it is missing, FleetPath says so plainly, so nothing ever gets made up. And it stays in its lane: it reads and organizes the paperwork, it does not decide anyone's pay or route, and it keeps a complete record of everything it reads. What the person actually feels is simple. They take a photo, and the job builds itself, with the receipts already filed in the right place and not a single thing retyped. That is hours of work handed back to them, on every load, from the very first day."

Kevin Pachacki, Founder, Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

"I want our shareholders to understand what we built and why it matters right now, even if you have never set foot in a trucking office. The paperwork is where trucking companies quietly lose money, and they always have. Every hour spent typing up a delivery slip or chasing down a receipt is an hour and a dollar that vanishes without anyone tracking it. We built the technology that erases that overhead from day one, before a carrier has even run a second load. It is finished, it works, and the first real-world test is right ahead. When a trucker takes a photo of their first document and watches the whole job build itself without touching a keyboard, they do not go back. That is what we are bringing to the market, and our shareholders are on the ground floor of it."

Steffan Dalsgaard, Founder, Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

About FleetPath

FleetPath is the operating system layer for the American freight economy. The platform unifies the entire freight lifecycle, including load acquisition, route computation, dispatch, compliance, automated document processing, load tracking, billing, and driver tools, inside a single connected system. It replaces the fragmented stack of disconnected tools that has defined trucking software for the past two decades. Built by operators who ran their own multi-truck fleet, FleetPath is production-grade, operational, and approaching beta deployment. The platform is operated through FleetPath Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. For a full platform walkthrough, founder background, and ongoing development updates, visit fleetpath.co.

About Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:VXIT) is a publicly traded diversified holding company building, acquiring, and scaling integrated businesses across three core verticals: Infrastructure, Entertainment, and Technology. The acquisition of FleetPath establishes the Company's inaugural Technology vertical holding, positioning Lavish at the operational layer of the American freight economy, a nearly trillion-dollar sector. The Company maintains centralized oversight of capital allocation and strategic direction while its operating businesses execute within their respective markets, with every milestone documented and made public through formal communications issued under OTCID:VXIT. To learn more about Lavish Enterprises, Inc., visit www.LavishEnterprises.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:VXIT) ("Lavish" or the "Company") with respect to future events, business strategy, commercialization plans, the formation of FleetPath Technologies, Inc., the FleetPath platform's beta-stage and subsequent commercial deployment, the planned issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, the structure of the related-party license arrangement with Epic Advisory Group, LLC, and the Company's disclosure cadence under OTCID:VXIT.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to form and capitalize FleetPath Technologies, Inc.; the outcome of the Company's ongoing OTC Markets Disclosure & News Service filings; the timing and success of beta and commercial deployment; the Company's ability to retain key personnel, including its Founders, under the proposed three-year Employment and Director Agreements; the related-party nature of the licensing transaction with Epic Advisory Group, LLC; market acceptance of the FleetPath platform; competitive responses; regulatory developments affecting the trucking industry; and general economic and capital-markets conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All information should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings and disclosures available through the OTC Markets Group at otcmarkets.com/stock/VXIT.

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Contact Information

Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

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SOURCE: VirExit Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lavish-enterprises-reveals-how-fleetpath-can-turn-single-photos-1184454