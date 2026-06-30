Ministry of Environment: Saudi Arabia Launches First Saudi Water Week in Jeddah with Broad Local, Regional and International Participation

JEDDAH, SA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / The inaugural Saudi Water Week took place in Jeddah on Sunday in the presence of Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, bringing together a wide range of local, regional, and international participants.

Held from June 28 to July 2, 2026, the event aims to support the development of Saudi Arabia's water sector, foster innovation and strengthen collaboration, while reinforcing the Kingdom's position as a global leader in water security and sustainability.

The week features two major events: the 7th Arab Water Forum and the Second Stakeholders' Consultation Meeting for the 11th World Water Forum. The program brings together decision-makers, experts, specialists, representatives of regional and international organizations, government entities, and private-sector leaders.

During the opening speech, the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia, Eng. Abdulrahman Alfadley said Saudi Arabia had tackled its water challenges through a phased and integrated reform program, resulting in a sweeping transformation of the sector over the past decade.

The overhaul goes beyond expanding infrastructure; it also strengthens governance, regulation, financing, and operational frameworks, and promotes the localization of industries and expertise to boost investment efficiency. The reforms form part of a broader set of objectives led by Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom's National Water Strategy.

Minister Alfadley stressed that this transformation has been reflected in tangible performance indicators. Consumption of non-renewable groundwater declined from around 21 billion cubic meters in 2016 to approximately 11 billion cubic meters in 2025.

He noted that desalinated water production capacity has now reached 16 million cubic meters per day, up from 9 million cubic meters per day in 2016. Access to safe drinking water has reached 100% of the population, with around 85% covered through the water distribution network. He also said that the Kingdom's strategic water storage capacity has increased by more than 125%.

The Minister further noted that the Kingdom has played an active role in advancing regional and international water agendas by launching several global platforms and partnerships, most notably the Global Water Organization, headquartered in Riyadh, and the International Water Research Center. Eng. Alfadley said that Saudi Arabia has also hosted a series of high-level summits, conferences, and presidential and ministerial meetings that strengthen international cooperation on water issues, including the One Water Summit 2025 and the 11th World Water Forum, which will be held in Riyadh in 2027.

President of the World Water Council, Loïc Fauchon, emphasized that non-conventional water resources-including desalination, water reuse, groundwater management, and water transfer-are fundamental pillars for achieving future water security. He stressed the importance of conserving and enhancing available water resources while reducing excessive consumption and waste, calling for a shift from dialogue to implementation through stronger governance, enhanced financing and the adoption of practical and innovative solutions across the water sector.

The United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Water, Retno Marsudi, called for integrating water resilience into national planning, climate strategies, financing mechanisms, and development policies. She emphasized that international cooperation on water is essential to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Marsudi also noted that the World Water Forum can play an important role in translating global political commitments into practical solutions, effective partnerships, financing mechanisms and the deployment of appropriate technologies.

The President of the Arab Water Council, Dr. Mahmoud Abu-Zeid, highlighted that water scarcity poses a serious security challenge across the Arab world, compounded by rapid population growth, financial constraints, and the region's dependence on renewable water resources. He noted that these challenges have implications for energy and food security and social stability, adding that climate change is expected to place even greater pressure on Arab water security, with renewable water resources projected to decline by up to 20% by 2030.

The first day of the event featured a series of high-level dialogue sessions with water ministers and deputy ministers, along with sessions, bringing together leading experts and specialists from across the Kingdom and around the world to discuss the future of the water sector.

Contact Information:

Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA)

info@mewa.gov.sa

0112038888

SOURCE: Ministry of Environment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/saudi-arabia-launches-first-saudi-water-week-in-jeddah-with-broad-local-regional-and-int-1184566