Developed by the global leader in entrepreneurship education, the Master of Science in Management in Business Creation (MSBC) places venture creation at the center of the learning experience.

Founders graduate with both a master's degree and a launch-ready business plan.

Wellesley, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Babson College today launched the Master of Science in Management in Business Creation (MSBC), a fully online graduate degree for future founders who want to build a business while earning a master's degree. Unlike traditional master's programs, the MSBC makes venture creation the centerpiece of the educational experience. Students develop their own businesses throughout the program under the guidance and mentorship of Babson faculty and experienced entrepreneurs from across the College's global network. Graduates leave with more than a credential: they leave with a validated business concept, an investor-ready business plan, and a venture positioned for launch and growth.

In response to the growing market demand for business education that delivers immediate, real-world outcomes, Babson meets learners where they are by combining applied learning, flexible delivery, and direct pathways to venture creation. Drawing on more than 30 years as the nation's leading institution for entrepreneurship education and rooted in Babson's Entrepreneurial Thought & Action (ET&A) methodology, the program guides founders from idea to launch through iterative, real-world application

An integral part of the experience is the Chomper, an MSBC-exclusive venture competition inspired by Babson's proven model for helping founders move from idea to launch. The competition gives students the opportunity to test and refine their ventures before a panel of experienced entrepreneurs and business leaders.

"Entrepreneurship isn't learned in theory, it's built through action," said Babson College President Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA'92, PhD. "Too many aspiring founders face a choice between building a business and pursuing a graduate degree. We designed the MSBC to eliminate that tradeoff."

Delivered in an online, flexible, part-time format, the approximately two-year program combines asynchronous coursework with live, faculty-led sessions to support collaboration, accountability, and community. Students learn directly from Babson faculty members who teach and advise across the College's graduate portfolio, bringing the same academic rigor, entrepreneurial expertise, and real-world perspective that define the Babson experience.

Designed for working professionals, the MSBC combines the flexibility of an online format with the academic rigor, faculty mentorship, and applied learning experience students expect from Babson. Throughout the program, founders work closely with faculty as they develop and validate their ventures.



Expanding Access to Graduate Entrepreneurship Education

The MSBC is part of Babson's broader strategy to expand graduate and lifelong learning offerings that reflect how careers are built today-through continuous skill development, experimentation, and innovation.

Recent investments across Babson's portfolio include the launch of the fully online Core Leadership Essentials (CLE) Graduate Certificate, complemented by specialized master's programs and expanded Professional and Executive Education offerings designed to meet the demand for flexible, high-impact learning.

"If you have a promising idea, there has never been a more accessible path to bringing it to life," said Provost and Executive Vice President Ariel Armony, PhD. "This program brings together everything that makes Babson the global leader in entrepreneurship education-our ET&A methodology, real-world venture creation, founder mentorship, and a global community-to help learners move from concept to launch with confidence."

Applications for the MSBC are now open for the spring 2027 term.

For more information, visit https://www.babson.edu/msbcprogram/.

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Source: Babson College