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ACCESS Newswire
30.06.2026 15:50 Uhr
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Ministry of Environment: Saudi Arabia Stresses Global Cooperation on Integrated Water Management Ahead of World Water Forum

JEDDAH, SA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Saudi Arabia has stressed the importance of international partnerships and cooperation in integrated water resources management as it seeks to maximize the impact of the 11th World Water Forum, which will be hosted in Riyadh next year.

The Kingdom said growing global water security challenges require a faster shift from dialogue to implementation and from broad commitments to measurable, practical outcomes. It emphasized the need to harness international expertise and capabilities to advance sustainable water solutions and strengthen the forum's long-term impact.

The remarks were made by the Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Eng. Abdulrahman Alfadley during the second stakeholder consultation meeting for the 11th World Water Forum. The meeting was held as part of the inaugural Saudi Water Week in Jeddah, which runs from June 28 to July 2, 2026.

Alfadley said the meeting is entering a critical stage of preparation, with Saudi Arabia, the World Water Council and international partners working to develop an ambitious agenda that reflects the priorities of countries and regions worldwide.

The minister noted that the ministerial track of the 11th World Water Forum holds particular significance, providing ministers and officials responsible for water and related sectors with an opportunity to establish shared priorities, strengthen political commitment and direct international efforts toward practical solutions.

The discussions during the consultation session focused on three key priorities: political messages to support collective action at the forum, issues that could drive international cooperation through ministerial meetings in 2027, and practical initiatives to enhance water security and sustainability.

The ministerial consultation session also reviewed the strategic direction of the forum's ministerial track, with around 11 ministers responsible for water affairs participating. The session also saw broad participation from ministers and heads of international organizations, who delivered brief interventions outlining the key issues they believe should shape the forum, along with the priorities and perspectives of their respective countries and organizations.

Saudi Arabia will host the world's leading water event in Riyadh in March next year, reaffirming the Kingdom's leadership in the global water sector. The Forum will bring together government representatives and stakeholders from around the world in support of its theme, "Action for a Better Tomorrow."

Contact Information:
Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA)
info@mewa.gov.sa
0112038888

SOURCE: Ministry of Environment



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/saudi-arabia-stresses-global-cooperation-on-integrated-water-management-ahead-of-world-w-1184568

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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