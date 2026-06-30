Start.io Data Reveals the Audiences Powering New York's June Sports Surge

New Start.io analysis reveals how fans, travelers, bettors, and mobile-first audiences are shaping New York's Knicks and FIFA World Cup moment.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / June has turned New York into one of the hottest sports markets in the world, with Knicks championship energy colliding with FIFA World Cup matches in the New York market. Start.io's latest analysis identifies the audiences driving the moment: local fans, inbound travelers, sports app users, gambling-app audiences, and mobile-first consumers engaging with live sports across screens, apps, and real-world movement.

Start.io's analysis found that, despite the fervor around the Knicks' championship win, soccer is the larger force in the market right now. Start.io found that the NY-linked soccer audience reached 3.93 million users in the first half of June, compared with 1.76 million for basketball. That makes the soccer audience roughly 2.2x larger than the basketball audience, suggesting that the World Cup is creating a broader audience opportunity than the Knicks moment alone.

"The Knicks may be dominating the back pages, but our data tells a different story," said Omri Barnes, CMO of Start.io. "The World Cup audience is more than twice the size of the NBA Finals crowd. For brands, that's the lesson of this June: The loudest moment isn't always the biggest one. The real opportunity is in seeing the full field, not just the headline."

Other key findings from Start.io's New York June sports analysis include:

Travel is amplifying the sports surge. Start.io data shows 1.63 million travelers heading to New York in the first half of June. Nearby states including New Jersey and Pennsylvania point to commuter and drive-in demand, while Texas and Florida each contributed more than 117,000 travelers, signaling meaningful flight-market interest.

The World Cup is adding international pull. While international travel represents a smaller share of total inbound movement, Canada and Mexico lead inbound countries, aligning with the World Cup's North American stage and reinforcing soccer's broader geographic reach.

Betting and sports apps are the connective tissue. The NY-linked gambling-app audience totaled 3.51 million users, equal to nearly 69% of the total NY sports audience. Meanwhile, sports app users totaled 4.09 million users, with OneFootball alone reaching 2.83 million New Yorkers.

Methodology

Start.io analyzed aggregated, anonymized mobile data from the first two weeks of June 2026, including audience affinity, app usage, device, and travel signals tied to the New York market. Audience categories include users with demonstrated affinities for soccer, basketball, gambling apps, sports apps, and inbound travel to New York during the analysis window.

About Start.io

Start.io is a mobile data and audience intelligence company that helps brands, agencies, and platforms understand real-world consumer behavior through privacy-conscious, anonymized mobile signals. By connecting location, app affinity, device, and audience insights, Start.io enables marketers to identify high-value segments, uncover cultural and commercial trends, and activate smarter campaigns across the moments that matter. From sports and travel to retail, entertainment, and finance, Start.io turns mobile behavior into market intelligence brands can use.

Jolie Horne

Marketing Manager, Start.io

marketing@start.io

SOURCE: Start.io

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/start.io-data-reveals-the-audiences-powering-new-yorks-june-sport-1184569