Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Direkt neben Europas erster Lithium-Mine: Wartet hier der nächste Börsengewinner
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
30.06.2026 16:02 Uhr
205 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: The Eye Drink Achieves Verified Brand Status on RangeMe, Expanding Visibility to Retail Buyers Nationwide

As an Incubated Client of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, The Eye Drink Strengthens Its Retail Readiness and Buyer Exposure Through RangeMe's Leading Retail Discovery Platform

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / The Eye Drink, the innovative functional beverage brand focused on making eye health simple and accessible, announced today that it has achieved Verified Brand status on RangeMe, the leading product discovery platform used by major retailers including Walmart, Albertsons, CVS, Walgreens, Sprouts, Kroger, Whole Foods Market, and thousands of regional retail buyers nationwide. The Eye Drink is an incubated client of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), which recently became a Verified Brand on RangeMe and supports emerging consumer brands in achieving retail readiness and growth.

RangeMe serves as a digital bridge between suppliers and retail buyers, helping brands gain visibility and streamline product discovery opportunities. Verified Brand status provides enhanced credibility and increased exposure to category managers, merchants, and retail purchasing teams actively searching for innovative products.

Founded by Dr. Roger Wu, The Eye Drink blends scientific insight with consumer convenience through a ready-to-drink beverage designed to support eye health in today's fast-paced lifestyle. The brand is part of a growing movement toward functional beverages that address specific health needs while remaining approachable and convenient for everyday consumers.

"Achieving Verified Brand status on RangeMe represents an important milestone for The Eye Drink as we continue expanding our retail opportunities," said Dr. Roger Wu, Founder and CEO of 20Slash20, Inc., the company that manufactures The Eye Drink.

"Our mission has always been to make eye health awareness simple and accessible. This verification helps demonstrate our commitment to quality and retail readiness while increasing our visibility with buyers seeking innovative wellness products."

As part of the Fast Moving Consumer Goods incubator ecosystem, The Eye Drink benefits from strategic support in retail positioning, public relations, buyer outreach, content creation, distribution preparation, and category strategy. FMCG's incubator platform helps emerging brands accelerate growth across ecommerce, retail, social commerce, and direct-to-consumer channels.

"RangeMe has become one of the most important discovery platforms in retail today," said Sandro Piancone, Co-founder and CEO of Fast Moving Consumer Goods. "The Eye Drink's Verified Brand status strengthens its credibility with retail buyers and supports the brand's continued expansion as it introduces a unique approach to consumer eye health."

The announcement follows The Eye Drink's successful participation at industry events and growing awareness among eye care professionals and consumers seeking innovative wellness solutions. The company continues to build momentum through strategic partnerships, retail outreach, and consumer education initiatives.

About The Eye Drink

The Eye Drink is a functional beverage brand focused on making eye health simple, accessible, and part of everyday life. Developed by Dr. Roger Wu and incubated by Fast Moving Consumer Goods, the brand is built on the belief that small, consistent habits can drive meaningful health outcomes. To learn more, visit www.theeyedrink.com.

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs, and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching, and scaling of their fast-moving consumer goods brands. FMCG operates the nation's first fast-moving consumer goods incubator and manages one of the largest communities of FMCG founders and CEOs with more than 40,000 LinkedIn members.

Media Contact

The Eye Drink
Website: www.theeyedrink.com

Fast Moving Consumer Goods
(619) 975-6556
Website: www.fmcgstock.com
LinkedIn Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/140132/

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-eye-drink-achieves-verified-brand-status-on-rangeme-expandin-1184384

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.