Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: The Eye Drink Achieves Verified Brand Status on RangeMe, Expanding Visibility to Retail Buyers Nationwide

As an Incubated Client of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, The Eye Drink Strengthens Its Retail Readiness and Buyer Exposure Through RangeMe's Leading Retail Discovery Platform

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / The Eye Drink, the innovative functional beverage brand focused on making eye health simple and accessible, announced today that it has achieved Verified Brand status on RangeMe, the leading product discovery platform used by major retailers including Walmart, Albertsons, CVS, Walgreens, Sprouts, Kroger, Whole Foods Market, and thousands of regional retail buyers nationwide. The Eye Drink is an incubated client of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), which recently became a Verified Brand on RangeMe and supports emerging consumer brands in achieving retail readiness and growth.

RangeMe serves as a digital bridge between suppliers and retail buyers, helping brands gain visibility and streamline product discovery opportunities. Verified Brand status provides enhanced credibility and increased exposure to category managers, merchants, and retail purchasing teams actively searching for innovative products.

Founded by Dr. Roger Wu, The Eye Drink blends scientific insight with consumer convenience through a ready-to-drink beverage designed to support eye health in today's fast-paced lifestyle. The brand is part of a growing movement toward functional beverages that address specific health needs while remaining approachable and convenient for everyday consumers.

"Achieving Verified Brand status on RangeMe represents an important milestone for The Eye Drink as we continue expanding our retail opportunities," said Dr. Roger Wu, Founder and CEO of 20Slash20, Inc., the company that manufactures The Eye Drink.

"Our mission has always been to make eye health awareness simple and accessible. This verification helps demonstrate our commitment to quality and retail readiness while increasing our visibility with buyers seeking innovative wellness products."

As part of the Fast Moving Consumer Goods incubator ecosystem, The Eye Drink benefits from strategic support in retail positioning, public relations, buyer outreach, content creation, distribution preparation, and category strategy. FMCG's incubator platform helps emerging brands accelerate growth across ecommerce, retail, social commerce, and direct-to-consumer channels.

"RangeMe has become one of the most important discovery platforms in retail today," said Sandro Piancone, Co-founder and CEO of Fast Moving Consumer Goods. "The Eye Drink's Verified Brand status strengthens its credibility with retail buyers and supports the brand's continued expansion as it introduces a unique approach to consumer eye health."

The announcement follows The Eye Drink's successful participation at industry events and growing awareness among eye care professionals and consumers seeking innovative wellness solutions. The company continues to build momentum through strategic partnerships, retail outreach, and consumer education initiatives.

About The Eye Drink

The Eye Drink is a functional beverage brand focused on making eye health simple, accessible, and part of everyday life. Developed by Dr. Roger Wu and incubated by Fast Moving Consumer Goods, the brand is built on the belief that small, consistent habits can drive meaningful health outcomes. To learn more, visit www.theeyedrink.com.

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs, and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching, and scaling of their fast-moving consumer goods brands. FMCG operates the nation's first fast-moving consumer goods incubator and manages one of the largest communities of FMCG founders and CEOs with more than 40,000 LinkedIn members.

Media Contact

The Eye Drink

Website: www.theeyedrink.com

Fast Moving Consumer Goods

(619) 975-6556

Website: www.fmcgstock.com

LinkedIn Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/140132/

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-eye-drink-achieves-verified-brand-status-on-rangeme-expandin-1184384