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ACCESS Newswire
30.06.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Zero Give Announces End-of-July Restock of Grip Socks with PivotCore Traction

Zero Give, an athletic brand founded by Dr. Ralph Carullo, will restock its grip socks with the proprietary PivotCore Grip Technology traction system by end of July 2026, after the first run sold out.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Zero Give, the athletic brand founded by Dr. Ralph Carullo, a board-certified physician and biomechanics researcher, has announced its Zero Give Grip Socks will be back in stock by the end of July 2026. The socks, built around the proprietary PivotCore Grip Technology traction system, sold out shortly after launch.

According to the company, thousands of pairs have already been reserved at ZeroGive.com. Customers who reserved will hear before the product goes back on sale to the public.

PivotCore Grip Technology uses grip zones mapped to the parts of the foot that work hardest during acceleration, cutting, stopping, and direction changes. The goal is to keep the foot from sliding inside the shoe or cleat.

The socks are built for soccer and field sports but also work for gym training, running, and court sports. They use compression zones around the foot and ankle, skip cotton in favor of technical fibers, and stay low-profile inside a cleat or shoe. The company is moving toward incorporating performance fibers for moisture management and stretch retention in future production, according to its website.

"Comfort is stability," said Dr. Ralph Carullo, founder of Zero Give. "When your foot is locked in and moving efficiently, you reduce friction, fatigue, and unnecessary strain. Zero Give delivers control first - and comfort follows naturally. We built Zero Give for athletes who want to grip the game they love and compete with confidence."

Athletes can reserve a pair at ZeroGive.com to get notified before the restock goes public.

About Zero Give

Zero Give is an athletic brand founded by Dr. Ralph Carullo, a board-certified physician and biomechanics researcher, based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company makes grip socks designed to reduce internal foot slippage during high-intensity sport and training. More information is available at ZeroGive.com.

Media Contact

Organization: Zero Give
Contact Person Name: Ralph Carullo MD
Website: https://www.zerogive.com/
Email: drcarullo@zerogive.com
City: Las Vegas
State: NV
Country: United States

SOURCE: Zero Give



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/zero-give-announces-end-of-july-restock-of-grip-socks-with-pivotcore-t-1184550

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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