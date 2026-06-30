Marrakech, Morocco--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - (The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR) - Morocco Energy & Sustainability Week 2026 officially opened this morning in Marrakech, bringing together senior leaders from across the energy and sustainability sectors for two days of dialogue, deal-making, and cross-sector collaboration at the Es Saadi Palace. The opening follows last night's VIP Icebreaker Reception, which welcomed VIPs, speakers, and sponsors ahead of the conference.

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Source: IN-VR Limited