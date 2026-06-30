Marrakech, Morocco--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - (The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR) - Morocco Energy & Sustainability Week 2026 officially opened this morning in Marrakech, bringing together senior leaders from across the energy and sustainability sectors for two days of dialogue, deal-making, and cross-sector collaboration at the Es Saadi Palace. The opening follows last night's VIP Icebreaker Reception, which welcomed VIPs, speakers, and sponsors ahead of the conference.
Organized by IN-VR under the Net-Zero Circle platform, the conference convenes 40+ speakers, 100+ attendees, and 10+ exhibitors, and will facilitate 50+ pre-scheduled one-on-one business meetings across its two days, creating a high-level business and policy platform for strategic dialogue across the energy value chain.
Day 1 is themed around Morocco's role as Europe's energy security partner. Following the official opening ceremony and keynote address, the program moves through high-level sessions on industrial decarbonization, clean fuels and export markets, financing large-scale projects, regulatory frameworks and certification, and market access and EU competitiveness, alongside dedicated panels on scaling the country's clean energy and green molecules ecosystem and financing industrial-scale transformation.
Confirmed participants include senior representatives from ONEE, the EBRD, KfW, the African Development Bank, UK Export Finance, Enel Green Power, Engie, SLB, Mitsubishi Power, Wood Mackenzie, and S&P Global, among others.
The Week continues tomorrow, Wednesday 1 July, with a focus on water security, circular systems, and sustainable value chains, including sessions on strategic water infrastructure, desalination and reuse, net-zero fertilizer production, and trade and market access for sustainable exports.
Morocco strengthens its position as a strategic energy hub connecting Africa, Europe, and the Mediterranean, sitting at the crossroads of renewable deployment, green hydrogen, the water-energy nexus, grid infrastructure, and sustainable industrial development. Morocco Energy & Sustainability Week 2026 is supported by Platinum Sponsor Marine Maroc, Gold Sponsor Mitsubishi Power, Silver Sponsor Future Pipe Industries, and Bronze Sponsors Envision and SLB, together with a wider group of supporting companies, media partners, and supporters. The Week is delivered in collaboration with Morocco's national institutions, including ONHYM, AMEE, and MASEN.
For registration, sponsorship, and media inquiries, please contact:
Ibtissam El Assad, Marketing Manager, IN-VR
E: ibby.elassad@in-vr.co | netzerocircle.org/event/morocco-energy-week
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303466
Source: IN-VR Limited