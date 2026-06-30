Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Cydcor, the leading provider of outsourced sales solutions, has once again proven its ability to get results by earning DIRECTV's Revolution Award as Dealer of the Year for the tenth consecutive year. This prestigious recognition is evidence of Cydcor's exceptional sales performance and highlights the company's commitment to consistently delivering outstanding results for its clients. Furthermore, Cydcor was recognized as DIRECTV's top performer in sales, quality, and retention categories.





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"Earning DIRECTV's top honor for the tenth consecutive year is a remarkable milestone - one that could only happen because our sales network and our internal team showed up, day after day, and refused to settle for anything less than the best. At Cydcor, we've always believed that results, character, and integrity are how you represent a client's brand. This recognition is proof of that belief working. We're not just proud; we're motivated to keep building," said Cydcor's CEO, Vera Quinn.

DIRECTV Senior Vice President Eric Goldfeld, also commented on Cydcor's sales excellence, saying, "Cydcor has set the standard for what it means to be a top sales partner. We are grateful for their business partnership and look forward to continued success together."

Cydcor remains dedicated to its core values of integrity, excellence, and teamwork. The company is committed to providing its clients with innovative solutions that drive growth and deliver tangible results, and it is proud to have earned the trust and loyalty of its partners.

For three decades and counting, Cydcor has provided customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while harnessing technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California. For more information about Cydcor, visit www.cydcor.com.

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Source: Cydcor LLC