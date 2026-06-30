Goldbeck Solar has won The smarter E Award 2026 in the Photovoltaics category for its self-developed automation system, HeliomatiX. With this solution, the German EPC company aims to redefine the construction of utility-scale solar parks with the solution. It consists of three core components designed to significantly accelerate solar park construction and reduce weather dependency. The first is the Assembly Hub, a mobile, container-based pre-assembly unit installed directly on site. It can assemble up to four modules in portrait orientation while simultaneously inspecting each module for damage, ...

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