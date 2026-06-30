From ESS News Germany and the rest of the European continent were several days into an intensifying heatwave when pv magazine Focus 2026 convened in Munich on June 24. The heat lent a measure of immediacy to a theme running through much of the session's discussion: how battery systems, and the warranties behind them, hold up once conditions turn extreme. Factory audits routinely uncover battery quality issues at every stage of production, including at tier-one suppliers, said Garikoitz Sarriegi Etxeberria, head of converter and storage services at German technical consultancy Kiwa PI Berlin, ...

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