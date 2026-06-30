Data Center Battery Market worth $10.23 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global data center battery market is projected to grow from USD 4.82 billion in 2026 to USD 10.23 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period.

Browse 210 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 245 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Data Center Battery Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Data Center Battery Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 4.82 billion

USD 4.82 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 10.23 billion

USD 10.23 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 13.4%

Data Center Battery Market Trends & Insights:

The data center battery market is experiencing strong growth as operators increasingly invest in resilient power infrastructure to support expanding digital workloads. Demand is driven by the rapid growth of hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers, along with the rising deployment of artificial intelligence and cloud computing applications. An increasing emphasis on uninterrupted operations, energy efficiency, and renewable energy integration is accelerating the adoption of advanced battery technologies. Continuous advancements in lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery energy storage systems are improving performance, lifecycle, and operational reliability. Growing power density requirements and the need for flexible energy management solutions are further strengthening the role of batteries in modern data center power architectures.

By System type, Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are expected to register the highest CAGR of 18%-22% in the data center battery market during the forecast period.

By battery type, Lithium ion batteries are expected to account for a significant share of 45%-55% of the data center battery market by 2032.

By data center type, Cloud & hyperscale data centers are expected to register the highest CAGR of in the data center battery market during the forecast period.

By enterprise vertical, the IT & telecommunication vertical is expected to account for a significant share of 20%-25% of the data center battery market by 2032.

By region, North America is expected to account for a significant share of 32%-36% of the data center battery market by 2032.

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Market growth is driven by rising demand for reliable power backup solutions across enterprise, colocation, and hyperscale data centers. Rapid expansion of cloud computing, artificial intelligence workloads, and digital infrastructure is fueling demand for advanced battery technologies that ensure uninterrupted operations and support higher power densities. Data center operators are increasingly investing in UPS batteries and battery energy storage systems to enhance operational resilience, improve energy efficiency, and support renewable energy integration. Growing investments in hyperscale facilities and the modernization of existing data center infrastructure are further strengthening demand for advanced battery solutions worldwide.

UPS is expected to account for a significant share of the data center battery market during the forecast period.

UPS is expected to maintain a significant position in the data center battery market due to its critical role in ensuring continuous power availability and protecting mission-critical infrastructure from power interruptions. Data centers require highly reliable backup power systems to maintain uptime, safeguard sensitive equipment, and prevent operational disruptions that can lead to substantial financial losses. UPS battery systems are widely deployed across enterprise, colocation, and hyperscale facilities, making them an essential component of data center power architecture. The growing deployment of artificial intelligence workloads, rising rack densities, and increasing demand for high-availability computing environments are further strengthening investment in advanced UPS battery solutions. Ongoing expansion of digital infrastructure and continuous upgrades to existing facilities are expected to sustain demand for UPS systems throughout the forecast period.

Lithium-ion batteries are expected to account for a major share of the data center battery market during the forecast period.

Lithium-ion batteries are expected to maintain a significant share of the data center battery market due to their superior energy density, longer service life, reduced maintenance requirements, and compact footprint. These advantages have made lithium-ion technology increasingly attractive for modern data center environments, where space optimization, operational efficiency, and long-term reliability are key priorities. Adoption is strong across both UPS systems and battery energy storage applications, particularly within hyperscale and colocation facilities. Ongoing improvements in battery safety, thermal management, charging performance, and lifecycle characteristics are further driving adoption. As operators seek advanced power solutions to support growing computing requirements and energy management objectives, lithium-ion batteries are expected to remain a major contributor to market revenues.

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Asia Pacific is expected to account for a large share of the data center battery market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to maintain a significant position in the data center battery industry, supported by substantial investments in hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data center infrastructure across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia. The region is experiencing rapid expansion of data center capacity, driven by rising cloud investments, the deployment of artificial intelligence infrastructure, and growing demand for high-density computing environments. Several global cloud service providers and colocation operators are actively expanding their regional footprints, increasing demand for UPS batteries and battery energy storage systems. In addition, a growing focus on energy resilience, grid reliability, and the integration of renewable energy sources is encouraging operators to deploy advanced battery technologies. The presence of leading battery manufacturers and continued investments in large-scale digital infrastructure projects are expected to further strengthen Asia Pacific's position in the global data center battery market.

Major companies in the data center battery companies include Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (China), LG Energy Solution (South Korea), Samsung SDI (South Korea), Tesla (US), and Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan).

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