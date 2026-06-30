Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market to Reach US$ 31.8 Bn by 2033 as Electric Vehicle Adoption Accelerates Circular Economy Initiatives - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is growing rapidly, expected to be valued at around US$ 7.3 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 31.8 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 23.4% in the coming years. This expansion is driven by the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles, growing deployment of energy storage systems, and increasingly stringent regulations promoting battery recovery and material reuse. Lithium-ion battery recycling plays a crucial role in supporting the transition toward clean energy by recovering critical raw materials and strengthening circular supply chains.

Surge in Electric Vehicle Adoption Creates Massive Recycling Demand

The rapid growth of electric vehicle adoption worldwide is creating unprecedented demand for lithium-ion battery recycling. Global EV stock has surpassed 40 million vehicles, while annual sales continue to approach 14 million units. As batteries typically reach end-of-life after eight to ten years of operation, a substantial volume of spent batteries is expected to enter recycling streams over the coming decade.

This trend is encouraging governments, automakers, and battery manufacturers to invest heavily in recycling infrastructure capable of recovering valuable materials such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel. These recovered materials reduce dependence on mining activities, lower supply chain risks, and help manufacturers comply with sustainability goals.

Beyond passenger vehicles, electric buses, commercial fleets, and two-wheelers are contributing to future recycling demand. As battery production continues to expand globally, recycling will become an essential component of the battery value chain, ensuring resource security and supporting long-term industry sustainability.

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Key Highlights

The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is projected to grow from US$ 7.3 billion in 2026 to US$ 31.8 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 23.4%.

Accelerating electric vehicle adoption and rising volumes of end-of-life batteries continue to drive demand for advanced recycling solutions worldwide.

Europe leads the global market with a 38% share in 2025, supported by stringent battery regulations and well-established recycling infrastructure.

Asia Pacific remains the fastest-growing regional market, fueled by expanding battery manufacturing capacity and strong EV adoption across China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC) batteries account for approximately 45% of recycled battery volumes, making them the leading battery type segment

Stringent Environmental Regulations Strengthen Recycling Investments

Environmental regulations are emerging as another major driver of the lithium-ion battery recycling market. Governments across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific are implementing policies that require higher recycling efficiency, improved material recovery rates, and greater transparency throughout the battery lifecycle.

The European Union Battery Regulation is among the most influential frameworks, establishing mandatory recycling targets and introducing battery passport systems that improve traceability. Similar initiatives in the United States and China are supporting investments in large-scale recycling facilities and encouraging manufacturers to incorporate recycled materials into new battery production.

Advancements in recycling technologies are helping companies achieve compliance while improving operational efficiency. Modern hydrometallurgical processes can recover more than 90% of key battery materials while generating lower emissions than conventional methods.

These policy developments are encouraging long-term investments throughout the industry and creating stable demand for recycling services. As sustainability requirements continue to expand globally, recycling will play an increasingly important role in supporting responsible battery manufacturing and reducing environmental impacts.

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Key Highlight: Rio Tinto's Acquisition of Arcadium Strengthens Lithium Supply Chain Strategy in 2026

A standout development in the lithium-ion battery value chain was Rio Tinto's continued integration of Arcadium Lithium, following its acquisition of the U.S.-based lithium company. According to Rio Tinto, the acquisition provides access to lithium mines, processing facilities, and resource deposits across four continents, along with an established customer base that includes Tesla.

The acquisition is a central component of Rio Tinto's strategy to expand its lithium business, which the company expects to become its fastest-growing division. Rio Tinto plans to increase lithium production capacity to 200,000 metric tons per year by 2028, up from an expected production level of at least 61,000 metric tons in 2026. The company is also advancing lithium projects in Argentina and Canada and intends to focus on low-cost assets that can remain economically viable during periods of lithium price volatility.

A key factor behind the Arcadium acquisition was the opportunity to expand Rio Tinto's capabilities in direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology. Company executives indicated that future growth in the lithium business will be driven in part by DLE projects, with at least one project expected to be launched within the next few years.

The development highlights growing investment across the lithium supply chain to support long-term demand from electric vehicles and battery energy storage systems. Rio Tinto views lithium as a major growth area and considers the Arcadium acquisition a strategic step toward building a large-scale, globally diversified lithium business.

Segmentation Insights: NMC Leads Today's Recovery Streams While LFP Shapes Future Recycling Growth

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC) batteries dominate the lithium-ion battery recycling market, accounting for approximately 45% of the market share. Their widespread use in electric vehicles and premium consumer electronics generates substantial volumes of recyclable materials rich in lithium, cobalt, and nickel, making them highly attractive for recyclers. Meanwhile, Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries are emerging as the fastest-growing battery type segment, supported by rising adoption across electric vehicles and grid-scale energy storage systems. A notable industry development is the growing investment in dedicated LFP recycling technologies, as recyclers prepare for a future wave of lower-cobalt battery waste. This shift is encouraging innovation in recovery processes designed to maximize material value and support long-term circular economy objectives.

Regional Insights: Europe Leads While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Market

Europe holds the largest share of the lithium-ion battery recycling market, accounting for approximately 38% of global value, supported by comprehensive regulatory frameworks and advanced recycling infrastructure. Countries such as Germany, France, and Sweden continue to attract substantial investments in recycling facilities, battery recovery technologies, and circular economy initiatives. Strong enforcement of recycling mandates and recycled-content requirements further strengthens regional market leadership.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, accounting for approximately 33% of the global market and projected to expand rapidly through 2033. China dominates regional activity through its leadership in battery manufacturing, electric vehicle adoption, and government-supported recycling programs. India, Japan, and South Korea are also expanding recycling capabilities to support growing domestic battery ecosystems.

North America continues to emerge as a major growth market, supported by government incentives, infrastructure investments, and expanding partnerships between automakers and recycling companies. Latin America and the Middle East are gradually increasing participation through investments linked to electric mobility and energy storage projects.

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Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Umicore, Redwood Materials, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., Ecobat, and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL).

Umicore continues expanding its battery recycling operations across Europe, leveraging advanced recovery technologies and partnerships with battery manufacturers to strengthen circular supply chains.

Redwood Materials focuses on large-scale material recovery and closed-loop battery production, supported by strategic agreements with major automotive OEMs and battery producers.

Li-Cycle invests heavily in hydrometallurgical recycling technologies, targeting high recovery rates for critical battery materials while expanding processing capacity across North America.

Ecobat strengthens its market position through infrastructure investments and integrated recycling capabilities serving automotive and industrial battery markets.

CATL is expanding battery recycling initiatives across Asia, focusing on material recovery, resource security, and sustainable battery manufacturing.

Business strategies across the industry emphasize vertical integration, direct recycling innovation, strategic partnerships, and development of advanced recovery technologies that improve efficiency while supporting circular economy objectives.

Market Segmentation

By Battery Type

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Others

By Recycling Process

Hydrometallurgical Process

Pyrometallurgical Process

Direct Recycling

Others

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Utilities

Industrial

Battery Manufacturers

Metal & Chemical Producers

By End-Use Industry

Industrial

Municipal

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

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