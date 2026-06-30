Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market worth $43.29 billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market is projected to grow from USD 29.14 billion in 2026 to USD 43.29 billion by 2031 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period.

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Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2031

2020-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 26.76 billion

USD 26.76 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 29.14 billion

USD 29.14 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 43.29 billion

USD 43.29 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.2%

Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market Trends & Insights:

The growing availability of pre-trained emotion recognition models is driving adoption in the emotional detection and recognition market, as it reduces development complexity and accelerates deployment.

By offering, the solutions segment is expected to dominate the market, accounting for the largest market share of 76.6% in 2026.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to have the highest growth rate of 10.3% during the forecast period.

By data modality, the visual data segment is expected to dominate the market, accounting for the largest market share of 35.7% in 2026.

By vertical, the automotive segment will grow the fastest during the forecast period, with the highest CAGR of 15.7%.

The North American Emotion Detection and Recognition Market accounted for the largest market share of 36.9% in 2026.

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The growing availability of pre-trained emotion recognition models is driving adoption in the emotional detection and recognition market, as it reduces development complexity and accelerates deployment. Organizations can leverage ready-to-use models for facial, voice, and text-based emotion analysis, minimizing the need for extensive data collection and training. This enables faster integration into applications, lowers costs, and supports scalability across enterprise and consumer use cases.

By application, the consumer experience analytics segment is estimated to lead the market.

Consumer experience analytics accounts for the largest share of the EDR Market due to the widespread adoption of emotion AI across customer service, contact centers, digital engagement platforms, and customer journey management solutions. Organizations are increasingly leveraging emotion recognition technologies to analyze customer sentiment, measure satisfaction levels, and gain deeper behavioral insights across voice, text, video, and digital interactions. The growing use of conversational AI, speech analytics, and customer intelligence platforms, coupled with increasing investments in personalized customer engagement strategies, continues to drive adoption. Leading vendors such as NICE, Genesys, Verint, Qualtrics, and CallMiner have further strengthened the commercial adoption of emotion analytics, making consumer experience analytics the primary revenue-generating application area within the EDR Market.

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By solution, emotion recognition APIs & SDKs are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The emotion recognition APIs & SDKs segment is gaining momentum as organizations increasingly seek flexible and scalable ways to integrate emotion intelligence capabilities into existing applications and digital platforms. APIs and SDKs enable developers to embed speech emotion recognition, sentiment analysis, facial expression analysis, and multimodal emotion detection functionalities without investing in the development of proprietary emotion AI models. The growing adoption of conversational AI, virtual assistants, customer engagement platforms, healthcare applications, and intelligent automotive systems is further accelerating demand for these solutions. In addition, APIs and SDKs support faster deployment, easier customization, and seamless integration with cloud environments, making them particularly attractive for enterprises seeking to incorporate emotion-aware capabilities into customer-facing and operational workflows while reducing implementation complexity and development costs.

By region, Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) market, supported by the rapid commercialization of emotion-aware technologies across automotive, customer experience, and public safety applications. Countries such as Japan and South Korea are accelerating the deployment of driver monitoring and occupant sensing systems through strong automotive manufacturing ecosystems, while India's large contact center and business process outsourcing industry is driving the adoption of speech emotion analytics and customer sentiment solutions. China continues to invest heavily in smart city initiatives, intelligent transportation systems, and AI-enabled public services, creating additional opportunities for emotion recognition technologies. The region also benefits from a large digital consumer base, increasing enterprise AI adoption, expanding cloud infrastructure, and growing investments in human-machine interaction technologies. Furthermore, the presence of major electronics manufacturers, automotive OEMs, and emerging AI startups is accelerating innovation and deployment across multiple end-use industries, positioning the Asia Pacific as a key growth engine for the global EDR Market.

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Top Companies Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market:

The Top Companies in Emotion Detection and Recognition Market include Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), NiCE (Israel), Salesforce (US), Google (US), Qualtrics (US), Bosch (Germany), NEC (Japan), Genesys (US), IBM (US), Nemesysco (Israel), Smart Eye (Sweden), Uniphore (US), CallMiner (US), audEERING (Germany), Tobii (Sweden), Seeing Machines (Australia), Medallia (US), Sprinklr (US), Verint (US), Realeyes (UK), Observe.AI (US), Entropik (India), Behavioral Signals (US), Kairos (US), Noldus (Netherlands), Cognovi Labs (US), Cerence (US), MorphCast (Italy), Hume AI (US), and Vern AI (US).

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