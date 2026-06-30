Opusing and Trice Healthcare Join Talvera, Expanding the Platform's Global Support Capabilities

Both brands will now operate under PayCruit, adding global recruiting delivery, multilingual client support, and sales operations capacity to the platform

LENEXA, KS / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Talvera today announced that Opusing and Trice Healthcare have joined the Talvera platform. Both brands will now operate under PayCruit, consolidating their teams, clients, and capabilities under a single, Talvera Certified staffing brand.

Opusing and Trice Healthcare contribute a global support team built around candidate sourcing and recruiting delivery, multilingual accounting support, sales and marketing support. That team becomes a shared resource across the Talvera platform, adding capacity behind PayCruit, Nextaff, and Talvera's enterprise accounts alike.

Clients of Opusing and Trice Healthcare can expect the same teams and points of contact going forward, now operating under the PayCruit name and backed by PayCruit's infrastructure and the broader Talvera platform. The integration completes Talvera's founding brand structure, with Nextaff and PayCruit now serving as the platform's two delivery brands.

"Opusing and Trice Healthcare bring a global support team that strengthens every brand on this platform, not just PayCruit," said Adam Forbes, CEO of Talvera. "Folding them into PayCruit gives our clients one stronger brand to work with, while giving the entire Talvera platform more capacity in recruiting delivery, client support, and RevOps."

With this integration, PayCruit now includes the combined teams, client relationships, and global support capabilities of Opusing, Trice Healthcare, and PayCruit's original corporate branch staffing business.

As Talvera's platform-wide capacity grows, the company has also named Michael Wood Vice President of Enterprise Accounts. Wood brings more than 20 years of staffing industry experience to the role, where he will lead sales across Talvera's expanding enterprise client base.

About PayCruit

PayCruit is a corporate branch staffing brand built around a team with more than 20 years of experience placing talent for corporate clients nationwide. The brand has earned more than 500 five-star Google reviews and is known for consistent service and dependable results. PayCruit now includes Opusing and Trice Healthcare, adding a global support team spanning recruiting delivery, multilingual accounting support, and RevOps. PayCruit operates under the Talvera platform and is Talvera Certified. Learn more at www.paycruit.com.

About Talvera

Talvera is a global workforce platform that delivers enterprise workforce programs on a national scale through a platform-powered, brand-delivery model. The platform supports a portfolio of staffing brands, including Nextaff and PayCruit, each held to the Talvera Certified standard: an eight-point framework covering business integrity, hiring methodology, and performance accountability. Talvera serves mid-market and enterprise clients across a broad range of industries and geographies. Learn more at www.talvera.com

Media Contact

Jen Daniel

marketing@talvera.com

SOURCE: TALVERA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/opusing-and-trice-healthcare-join-talvera-expanding-the-platform-1183648