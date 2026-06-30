CHORD Real Estate Summit Brings Investors to Panama Amid Rising Developer Activity

CHORD Real Estate concluded its second annual Invest Panama Summit last month, drawing a group of American and Canadian investors to Panama City for a three-day tour of the country's primary residential and mixed-use development zones.

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / CHORD Real Estate concluded its second annual Invest Panama Summit last month, drawing a group of American and Canadian investors to Panama City for a three-day tour of the country's primary residential and mixed-use development zones. The event comes as major international hospitality and real estate brands advance construction projects across several of the areas visited.

Participants toured five development areas during the summit: Santa Maria, a 284-hectare master-planned community featuring an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course; Costa del Este, a business district anchored by multinational corporate headquarters; Playa Caracol, a beachfront zone approximately seventy minutes from Panama City where Margaritaville and Grupo Los Pueblos developments are currently under construction; the historic Casco Viejo district; the Amador Causeway at the entrance to the Panama Canal; and Ocean Reef, an ultra-luxury gated community developed by Grupo Los Pueblos.

Westin Hotels has entered the Panama residential development market with a project at Playa Bonita, which summit participants also toured. Grupo Los Pueblos is simultaneously advancing projects across multiple segments, including Santa Maria, Playa Caracol, and Ocean Reef.

Infrastructure development across several toured regions is ongoing. Metro extensions, highway widening projects, and new bridge construction are currently underway, with government investment directed at improving regional connectivity.

"There are so many factors working in its favor right now and it's a matter of time before people start to discover it," said Steve Luther, founder of CHORD Real Estate.

Panama's economy is supported by the Panama Canal, an established international banking sector, and a significant concentration of multinational corporate headquarters. The country operates on a fully dollarized economy, a distinction from many regional markets.

Attendees represented multiple U.S. states and Canada, with varied objectives including investment, residency exploration, and lifestyle relocation. Several entered negotiations on properties following the summit. CHORD Real Estate is planning a third summit, with dates to be announced.

About CHORD Real Estate

CHORD Real Estate is a Nashville-based real estate firm specializing in residential and international property services. Through its international division, CHORD works with American clients exploring real estate ownership abroad, with a current focus on Panama. For more information, visit chordrealestate.com.

Media Contact

Organization: CHORD Real Estate

Contact Person Name: Heather Hook

Website: https://chordrealestate.com/

Email: heather@keycrew.co

Country: United States

SOURCE: CHORD Real Estate

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/chord-real-estate-summit-brings-investors-to-panama-amid-rising-developer-activity-1184555