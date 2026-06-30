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ACCESS Newswire
30.06.2026 16:38 Uhr
163 Leser
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LA Galaxy Foundation Named 2026 Braille Institute Community Hero Award Recipient

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / The LA Galaxy Foundation, the charitable arm of the LA Galaxy, which is owned by AEG, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Braille Institute Community Hero Award, recognizing its leadership in expanding access to sport and advancing inclusive programming for individuals who are blind or have low vision.

This honor builds on a growing portfolio of impact driven recognition for the organization, including the Kevin Payne Community Impact Award from the U.S. Soccer Foundation, which celebrates professional teams that use soccer to engage youth and strengthen under resourced communities, as well as Major League Soccer naming the Galaxy its 2025 Marisa Colaiano Community Impact Club of the Year.

Guided by a commitment to equity, access, and community partnership, the LA Galaxy Foundation continues to invest in innovative programming that removes barriers to participation. Notably, the Foundation hosted the first Blind Soccer Experience at Dignity Health Sports Park and supported the development of Los Angeles' first blind soccer pitch. These efforts created meaningful opportunities for LAUSD students who are blind or have low vision to train with members of the U.S. Blind Soccer Men's National Team as they prepare for the LA28 Paralympic Games, fostering both confidence and skill development while elevating awareness of adaptive sport.

The award was presented during the globally recognized Braille Challenge Finals, held June 26 to June 28 at the University of Southern California. Honorees were selected through a competitive nomination process evaluated by a panel of internal and external experts, with a focus on demonstrated leadership, measurable impact, and sustained contributions across corporate, small business, government, and nonprofit sectors.

This recognition underscores the LA Galaxy Foundation's commitment to leveraging sport as a platform for inclusion and social impact, helping to create more equitable access to opportunity across the Los Angeles community.

Find more stories and multimedia from AEG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/la-galaxy-foundation-named-2026-braille-institute-community-hero-award-recipient-1184593

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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