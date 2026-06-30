Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ): Hedin Automotive appointed retailer for Zeekr

Hedin Mobility Group's dealer group Hedin Automotive has been appointed an authorised retailer for Zeekr in the Swedish market, expanding its presence in the premium electric car segment. The partnership covers sales and service at dealerships in Stockholm and Gothenburg, with operations planned to start in August 2026.

Zeekr is part of Geely Auto Group and has its global design centre and European development centre in Gothenburg. With more than 800,000 vehicles sold since its founding in 2021, Zeekr has quickly established itself as an innovative and successful electric car brand and is today active in 15 European markets.

Sweden plays a central role in Zeekr's European strategy, and in just over two years Zeekr has established itself as one of the strongest-performing new electric car brands in the Swedish market.

Zeekr develops its own technology in areas such as batteries and electric motors. The brand's cars are built on the modular electric vehicle platform Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), which enables strong charging performance through 800-volt technology, among other capabilities. Its current range in the Swedish market comprises four fully electric models, of which the Zeekr 7X SUV was named Electric Car of the Year 2025 by Elbilen and Test Car of the Year 2025 by Teknikens Värld, both Swedish automotive magazines.

"Zeekr is a strong addition to our offering and fits well with the direction we want to take. It is a brand with a clear premium ambition, a high technical level and a design identity rooted in Gothenburg. We look forward to meeting customers with Zeekr at our dealerships in Stockholm and Gothenburg, and to building a first-class customer experience that lives up to the brand's ambitions," says Rickard Magnusson, COO, Hedin Automotive Sweden.

"Sweden is one of Zeekr's most important markets in Europe, and the partnership with Hedin Automotive is clear evidence that Zeekr's expansion continues with momentum. Hedin is one of the Nordic region's strongest and most highly regarded retailers, with a deep understanding of the Swedish premium customer and solid experience in electrification. Zeekr is proud to have Hedin Automotive as a partner in Stockholm and Gothenburg - two of the country's most strategically important regions - and looks forward to delivering an outstanding Zeekr experience to even more Swedish customers together," says Petra Odenman, Managing Director, Zeekr Nordics.

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Press contacts

Magnus Matsson

Global Communications Director, Hedin Mobility Group

+46 700 82 87 84

press@hedinmobilitygroup.com

Tobias Joelsson

Head of PR & Marketing, Zeekr Sweden

+46 70 373 37 47

tobias.joelsson@zeekr.eu

About Zeekr

Zeekr is the global premium electric mobility technology brand from Geely Auto Group, combining the power of a global automotive giant with a European soul. Zeekr aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard. The brand utilizes Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and develops its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies, and electric vehicle supply chain. Zeekr's values are equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true mobility solution provider.

Zeekr operates its R&D centres and design studios in Gothenburg, Ningbo, Hangzhou, and Shanghai and boasts state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise. Since Zeekr began delivering vehicles in October 2021, the brand has delivered more than 800,000 vehicles to date. Zeekr continues its international expansion with an ambitious roll-out plan to satisfy the rapidly expanding global EV demand.

Zeekr Europe is active in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Greece, Croatia, Slovenia, Romania, Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

For more information, please visit: www.zeekr.eu.

About Hedin Mobility Group

Hedin Mobility Group is one of Europe's largest mobility providers, with approximately 11,000 employees and operations in 13 countries. In 2025, net sales amounted to approximately SEK 90 billion and the Group sold approximately 260,000 vehicles.

Our operations consist of three main business areas:

Distribution, where we act as an importer and/or distributor for 12 automotive brands across European markets, distributing vehicles both to our own and external dealers. Our distribution activities also include wholesale and distribution of spare parts, accessories, tyres and rims, as well as logistics solutions.

Retail, where we represent more than 50 brands in 12 countries, providing an end-to-end offering in new and used vehicles as well as aftermarket services. Sales take place both online and via our dealer network comprising more than 310 dealerships with a total of over 800 sales points under the names Hedin Automotive and Carstore.

Mobility Solutions, where we address new user needs and sales models in the automotive industry by developing and providing modern, flexible offerings such as subscription, leasing, car rental and charging solutions.

Hedin Mobility Group is part of the Hedin Group together with the Hedin Construction group and I.A. Hedin Fastighet AB.

For more information, visit hedinmobilitygroup.com

Image Attachments

Zeekr EU Model Lineup

Petra Odenman Zeekr

Rickard Magnusson - COO Hedin Automotive