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WKN: A2ACNF | ISIN: MT0001000109 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
30.06.26 | 18:27
0,238 Euro
+0,42 % +0,001
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CATENA MEDIA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATENA MEDIA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
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0,2220,25318:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 14:30 Uhr
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Catena Media P.L.C: Bulletin from the 2026 Extraordinary General Meeting of Catena Media plc

Catena Media plc (the "Company") held an extraordinary general meeting at the Company's registered office on Tuesday 30 June 2026 (the "Meeting"). The below is a summary of the salient parts of the Meeting.

The meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' proposal to grant the company authorisation to acquire its own shares (the "Share Buyback Extraordinary Resolution"), on the following conditions:

  1. That any acquisition of own shares shall take place exclusively on Nasdaq Stockholm or any other regulated market;
  2. The authorization may be utilised on one or several occasions until the Annual General Meeting 2027, provided that the authorisation granted to the Company by this resolution shall be for a maximum period of eighteen months from the date of the Meeting;
  3. Shares may be repurchased to the extent that the Company's holding of its own shares, at any point in time, does not exceed ten (10) per cent of the Company's total issued share capital, and in no event may the Company repurchase more than 7,877,444 shares in the Company;
  4. Acquisitions of shares shall be made in accordance with the price limitations set out in the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, which provides, among other things, that shares may not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on Nasdaq Stockholm. Acquisitions may not be made at a price lower than the lowest price at which an independent acquisition can be made.

The full text of the Share Buyback Extraordinary Resolution, as well as further information about the EGM's resolutions, are set out in the minutes of the EGM which are available at https://www.catenamedia.com/investors/corporate-governance/general-meetings/.

Contact details for further information:
Investor Relations
Email: ir@catenamedia.com

Erik Flinck, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Catena Media plc
Email: erik.flinck@catenamedia.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 30 June 2026, at 14:30 CEST.

About Catena Media
Catena Media is a leader in generating high-value leads for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms. The group's large portfolio of brands guides users to customer websites and enriches the experience of players worldwide. Headquartered in Malta, the group employs over 150 people globally. The share (CTM) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. For further information see catenamedia.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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