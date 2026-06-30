Canberra, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Australian technology company Infront Systems has launched Opess, a managed cloud governance and FinOps service designed to help Australian Government agencies and regulated organisations strengthen cloud governance, improve financial accountability and maintain continuous compliance as the Australian Government's Whole-of-Government Cloud Computing Policy comes into effect.





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Developed by Infront Labs, Opess combines certified FinOps specialists with opess.one, Infront's AI-powered cloud governance platform, delivering an end-to-end managed service that helps organisations govern cloud environments across AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Opess delivers an operational governance model that combines cloud financial management, security assurance and policy-driven governance through an ongoing managed service.

"Cloud has become business critical, but governing cloud environments has become increasingly complex," said Allan King, Managing Director of Infront Systems.

"The new Whole-of-Government Cloud Computing Policy raises the bar for cost transparency, governance and ongoing reporting. Organisations don't simply need another dashboard-they need a repeatable operational model that delivers continuous governance. That's exactly what Opess provides."

Opess has been developed to help organisations address growing cloud expenditure, fragmented accountability across finance and technology teams, inconsistent metadata, configuration drift and increasingly stringent governance requirements.

The managed service combines specialist FinOps expertise with automation to establish governance processes that extend beyond visibility into continuous operational management.

At the centre of the service is opess.one, a secure AI-enabled platform that ingests and normalises billing, configuration and usage data while automating policy enforcement, governance reporting and operational monitoring.

Key capabilities include:

Cloud cost governance and FinOps operations delivered as a managed service

Continuous security assurance aligned to recognised government security frameworks

Metadata and tag governance to improve financial accountability

AI-assisted reporting, analysis and operational insights

Multi-cloud governance across AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud

Deployment within the customer's own cloud environment to support data sovereignty and security requirements

Rather than relying on externally hosted software, opess.one is deployed directly within an organisation's own cloud environment, ensuring billing, configuration and operational data remains under customer control while supporting government and regulated industry security requirements.

"The policy tells agencies what outcomes they need to achieve," King said.

"Opess delivers the operational capability to achieve them. We combine experienced practitioners, proven governance processes and AI-enabled technology to help organisations establish sustainable cloud governance without building large internal FinOps teams."

Opess is available immediately and is designed for Australian Government agencies, public sector organisations and regulated enterprises seeking to improve cloud governance, financial management and operational assurance.

About Infront Systems

Founded in 1998 and known as "The Hybrid Cloud Company," Infront is an Australian technology firm specialising in hybrid cloud, infrastructure modernisation, data protection, and managed services across government and enterprise. Infront is a contributing member of the FinOps Foundation. Infront Systems Pty Ltd (ABN 72 084 698 699) is responsible for Opess.

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Source: GRW