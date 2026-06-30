Sauce Labs Becomes the First Dedicated Software Quality Platform to Achieve ISO 42001 Certification for Responsible AI

As AI takes on decisions that used to belong to engineers, the world's largest continuous testing cloud joins the small group of companies in any industry independently certified to govern AI responsibly

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Sauce Labs, the world's largest continuous testing cloud, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the first international standard for the responsible management of artificial intelligence. The certification covers Sauce AI, including Sauce AI for Insights and Sauce AI for Test Authoring, and makes Sauce Labs the first company dedicated to software quality to bring its AI capabilities under a fully certified AI Management System. Only a small number of companies worldwide, in any industry, have cleared this bar.

Software is being written faster than at any point in history, and AI is now making quality decisions that used to belong to engineers. That shift has changed the question enterprise buyers ask. It is no longer whether a vendor has AI. It is whether anyone has independently verified how that AI is governed. ISO 42001 is the first standard built to answer that question: an independently audited framework that verifies an organization develops, deploys, and governs AI with the same rigor enterprises already demand for security and data privacy. Because it aligns with emerging regulation such as the EU AI Act and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, the certification also removes friction from the enterprise security and compliance reviews where deals in banking, healthcare, and the public sector are won or lost.

"AI is rewriting how software gets built, and the speed of that change is exactly why trust cannot be an afterthought," said Dr. Prince Kohli, Chief Executive Officer and President of Sauce Labs. "ISO 42001 is the highest bar in the industry for proving AI is governed responsibly, and we intend to set that bar for software quality. Our customers run their most critical releases on Sauce Labs. They deserve to know that the AI inside our platform is held to a standard the rest of the market is only beginning to reach."

The certification was awarded following a comprehensive external audit by NQA, a leading global certification body and member of the Kiwa Group, under accreditation from the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS). It validates that Sauce AI is developed and operated within a documented management system covering AI risk, transparency, data governance, and human oversight across the full lifecycle of the platform's AI capabilities.

For Sauce Labs, responsible AI is the newest layer of a trust posture the company has spent years building. In late 2025, Sauce Labs recertified to ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 for information security and privacy and completed its SOC 2 Type II examination, and it holds FSQS certification for financial services across EMEA. With ISO 42001, the company now holds independently audited certifications spanning responsible AI, information security, data privacy, and operational controls, a combination few companies in any industry have assembled.

Sauce Labs runs the testing infrastructure behind more than 8.7 billion real-world test runs and over 300,000 enterprise users, with customers including Bank of America, SAP, Walmart, Verizon, and Microsoft. Founded by the creator of Selenium and a long-time steward of the Appium open-source project, Sauce Labs has spent more than 15 years as the trusted layer between code and production. ISO 42001 extends that trust to the AI now woven throughout the platform.

"Earning ISO 42001 is not a marketing exercise, it is an engineering discipline," said Anoop Tripathi, Chief Technology Officer of Sauce Labs. "We treat AI governance the way we treat security and reliability: built in from day one, audited by an independent third party, and proven at scale. This certification confirms that the AI making decisions inside Sauce Labs' products is transparent, accountable, and safe for the enterprises that depend on us."

Sauce Labs plans to expand the scope of its AI Management System as it ships new AI capabilities across the platform, making certified, responsible AI a standing commitment rather than a one-time milestone. Enterprise security and compliance teams can review Sauce Labs' certifications and compliance documentation at trust.saucelabs.com.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the world's largest full-lifecycle, test automation platform, and the company behind Selenium and other major test frameworks. Trusted by 80% of the world's top ten largest financial institutions and over 300,000 enterprise users, Sauce Labs provides the only end-to-end AI platform capable of turning business intent into autonomous testing and release assurance. With a proprietary and growing dataset of 8.7 billion test runs, Sauce Labs empowers the Fortune 2000 to bridge the gap between AI-driven code generation and enterprise-grade software quality. Learn more at saucelabs.com .

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SOURCE: Sauce Labs

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sauce-labs-becomes-the-first-dedicated-software-quality-platform-1184419