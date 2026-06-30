Pan African Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0004300496
Issuer Name
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Coronation Fund Managers
City of registered office (if applicable)
Cape Town
Country of registered office (if applicable)
South Africa
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
29-Jun-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
30-Jun-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4.914751
0.000000
4.914751
119738724
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
5.021261
0.000000
5.021261
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0004300496
119738724
0
4.914751
0.000000
Sub Total 8.A
119738724
4.914751%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Coronation Fund Managers
Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
4.914751
0.000000
4.914751%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
If date does not apply, explain below
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
30-Jun-2026
13. Place Of Completion
Cape Town, South Africa