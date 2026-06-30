Spectral Capital Corporation: Spectral Capital Provides Business Update: Preliminary Unaudited Group Revenue Exceeds $570 Million Through May 2026

Company reports continued commercial momentum, progress on planned uplisting, and strong engagement across acquisition pipeline

SEATTLE, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN) ("Spectral" or the "Company"), a technology investment and development company today provided an update on its continued commercial, operational and capital markets progress.

Following its previously announced record first quarter 2026 results, Spectral continued to see strong commercial momentum through the end of May 2026. Based on preliminary unaudited management accounts, the Company generated more than $570 million in unaudited consolidated revenue for the five-month period ended May 31, 2026.

This performance builds on the Company's first quarter 2026 results, in which Spectral reported $328.5 million in consolidated unaudited revenue and raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $700 million. Based on performance through May 31, 2026, management believes the Company remains on track to meet its current guidance and continues to see opportunities to exceed current expectations if existing commercial trends continue.

Commercial Performance

Commercial performance has been supported by continued organic growth across Spectral's operating businesses, including Telvantis Voice Services Inc. ("TVS"), its global telecommunications and international voice services business, and Fortytwo Telecom ("42"), whose enterprise business continues to grow strongly.

The Company's operating performance has continued to improve following the first quarter, driven by increased international voice traffic volumes, expansion of strategic customer and enterprise relationships, and disciplined execution across its operating businesses. Management believes these trends reflect continued commercial momentum and improving execution across the group.

Uplisting Progress

Spectral also continues to make progress on its planned Nasdaq uplisting. The Company is advancing the required regulatory, financial reporting, corporate governance and capital markets workstreams associated with this potential uplisting.

While the timing and completion of any uplisting remain subject to regulatory review, market conditions and other customary requirements, the Company believes the process is progressing as planned.

Acquisition Pipeline

In addition, Spectral continues to experience strong momentum in acquisition discussions. The Company is actively evaluating a number of strategic opportunities that could further expand its operating base, strengthen its commercial capabilities and support long-term growth.

No assurance can be given that any of these discussions will result in definitive agreements or completed transactions.

Management Commentary

"Spectral continues to execute across all key priorities," said Jenifer Osterwalder, CEO of Spectral Capital Corporation. "Our commercial performance through May demonstrates continued momentum following our record first quarter, and our operating businesses continue to show improving execution. We remain on track with our current guidance, our uplisting workstreams are progressing, and we continue to see strong engagement in strategic acquisition discussions. Overall, the business is progressing as planned or ahead of plan, and we remain focused on disciplined execution, organic growth, improving profitability and long-term shareholder value creation."

Preliminary Financial Information

The preliminary revenue information included in this release is unaudited and based on currently available management information. The Company's actual results may differ from these preliminary figures as a result of normal closing procedures, review processes, audit or review adjustments, and other developments.

The Company expects to provide additional information regarding its business, financial performance and strategic plans in future public filings and communications, as appropriate.

About Spectral?Capital?Corporation

Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN) is a deep-tech IP platform that integrates IP strategy and commercial operations to deliver scalable, high-margin solutions. Anchored by profitable, cash-generating digital infrastructure businesses, Spectral combines the recurring economics of IP licensing and software with the stability of long-standing operator-led platforms. Its four-pillar model covers IP creation, monetization, software deployment, and acquisition of operating digital infrastructure businesses, building an AI and quantum enabled IP portfolio that can be applied across multiple operating companies and markets. For more information visit Spectral Capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in FCCN's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

SOURCE Spectral Capital Corporation