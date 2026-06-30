Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Direkt neben Europas erster Lithium-Mine: Wartet hier der nächste Börsengewinner
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LEQU | ISIN: NO0003097503 | Ticker-Symbol: 3QI
Frankfurt
29.06.26 | 10:05
12,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKVA GROUP ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKVA GROUP ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,15011,45018:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 16:36 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AKVA group ASA: Intragroup merger with Submerged AS

Klepp, 30 June 2026:

The boards of directors of AKVA group ASA (AKVA) and its wholly owned subsidiary Submerged AS have today entered into a merger plan for the merger of Submerged AS (as the non-surviving entity) with AKVA (as the surviving entity). The purpose of the merger is to simplify the corporate structure in the group.

At completion of the merger, AKVA will acquire all assets, rights and liabilities of Submerged AS and at the same time, Submerged AS will be finally dissolved and deleted as a legal entity.

The merger is carried out in accordance with the simplified merger procedure for parent/subsidiary mergers set out in section 13-24 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act.

AKVA will send the enclosed information letter on the merger to its shareholders. The merger plan and the companies' annual accounts, annual reports and auditor's report for the last three financial years will be available at AKVA's webpage:

https://www.akvagroup.com/investors/financial-info/other-presentations-reports/

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to sections 4.2.4 and 4.6.1 of Oslo Rule Book II - Issuer Rules, cf. section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:
Ronny Meinkøhn
Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.