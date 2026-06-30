Tandem Global Announces New Board Members and Honors Outgoing Directors

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Tandem Global, a leading NGO working at the intersection of business, climate, water and nature, is pleased to announce the appointment of three distinguished sustainability leaders to its Board of Directors, bringing deep expertise from the manufacturing, energy, and technology sectors to support the organization's mission of advancing business leadership for nature.

Joining the Board are:

Tim Hilgeman , Senior Director of Environmental Sustainability, Toyota North America

Tracey Leung , Vice President, Environmental Health and Safety, Ontario Power Generation

Scott Tew, Vice President and Global Head, Sustainability Strategy, Trane Technologies

These accomplished leaders bring decades of experience in environmental stewardship, corporate sustainability, operational excellence, and strategic leadership. Their insights and perspectives will help guide Tandem Global as it continues to expand its impact and support companies in delivering meaningful outcomes for nature, biodiversity, and sustainability.

"At a time when businesses face growing pressure to address climate and nature risk-and a unique opportunity to lead-Tim, Tracey, and Scott bring the operational and cross-sector experience needed to turn ambition into action," said Emilio Tenuta, Tandem Global Board Chair and SVP and Chief Sustainability Officer of Ecolab. "Each brings a unique perspective and a strong track record of leadership in advancing sustainability within their organizations. Their expertise will enhance our ability to help businesses drive measurable impact for nature and communities around the world."

"At the same time, Tandem Global extends its sincere gratitude to three outgoing Board members whose service and leadership have helped shape the organization's growth and success:

Laurie Davies Adams , retired executive (Pollinator Partnership)

Bill Brady , retired executive (Exelon)

Alan Kreisberg, retired executive (Lafarge)

Over their combined years of service, Laurie, Bill, and Alan provided thoughtful guidance, strategic counsel, and steadfast commitment to Tandem Global's mission. Their contributions have strengthened the organization and helped position it for continued success.

"We are deeply grateful to Laurie, Bill, and Alan for their dedication and leadership," said Margaret O'Gorman, Chief Executive Officer of Tandem Global. "Their wisdom, passion, and commitment to our mission have left a lasting impact on our organization. On behalf of our staff, members, and fellow Board members, we thank them for their service and wish them all the best."

The appointments reflect Tandem Global's continued commitment to bringing together leaders from across industries to advance practical, scalable solutions that benefit both business and nature.

For a full list of Board Members, visit Our People page.

Find more stories and multimedia from Tandem Global at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tandem Global

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tandem-global

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tandem Global

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tandem-global-announces-new-board-members-and-honors-outgoing-di-1184611