North Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Empower Will Contest Lawyers has officially expanded its estate litigation and will dispute services, highlighting the firm's commitment to providing skilled legal representation to families and individuals across New South Wales. This development follows the completion of advanced postgraduate studies in wills and estate law by the firm's founder, Oliver Morrisey, enhancing the firm's ability to manage complex estate disputes with strategic and informed legal guidance.

The expansion comes at a time when an increasing number of families and beneficiaries are seeking professional legal support in contested wills, family provision claims, probate disputes, executor disagreements, and other inheritance matters. With the legal landscape continuing to evolve, Empower Will Contest Lawyers is reinforcing its commitment to navigating sensitive and often emotionally challenging estate matters, offering tailored guidance for each unique situation.

Internally, this expansion marks a significant milestone for the firm. Oliver Morrisey's completion of a Master of Laws (Applied Law) with a major in Wills and Estates reflects a dedication to ongoing professional development and legal education. The advanced training equips the firm with the knowledge to handle the practical and legal complexities that individuals and families face during estate planning, administration, and probate, ensuring that the team remains fully informed as succession law continues to develop.

For clients, this expansion represents a targeted solution for those dealing with contested estates or inheritance issues, rather than a generalist approach that may not address specific challenges. By investing in professional development, Empower Will Contest Lawyers Sydney, NSW has strengthened the quality of representation available across New South Wales, providing clients with access to focused, expert legal support during sensitive proceedings.

Looking ahead, the firm will continue investing in succession law education, estate litigation capabilities, and professional development initiatives across all practice areas. These ongoing efforts are designed to ensure clients receive informed, precise guidance when navigating complex and emotionally charged estate disputes.

About Empower Will Contest Lawyers

Empower Will Contest Lawyers was founded on principles of integrity, empathy, and professionalism. The firm is committed to providing tailored legal services to clients throughout New South Wales. With years of experience in estate law, the team can handle will-related disputes, from contesting unfair provisions to addressing the complexities of family provision claims.

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Source: GetFeatured