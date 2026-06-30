Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Mobile Accessories Market to Reach $164.78 B by 2031, Driven by Rising Smartphone Usage and Wireless Ecosystem Expansion - Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study by Mordor Intelligence, the mobile accessories market is valued at USD 113.19 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 164.78 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The study highlights that growing smartphone adoption, increasing consumer spending on connected devices, and continuous innovation in mobile peripherals are creating significant opportunities across the global market.

According to industry analysis, the mobile accessories market size continues to expand as consumers increasingly invest in protective cases, chargers, power banks, wireless earbuds, smart wearables, and other complementary products. Market estimates indicate that advancements in charging technologies, growing demand for premium accessories, and rapid digital commerce expansion are expected to sustain mobile accessories market growth throughout the forecast period while strengthening the overall mobile accessories industry.

Mobile Accessories Market Trends Accelerating Global Demand

Rising Smartphone Penetration Expands Accessory Demand

As per published reports, increasing smartphone ownership across developed and emerging economies continues to stimulate demand for protective cases, chargers, screen protectors, headphones, and portable batteries. Consumers are also replacing accessories more frequently to match device upgrades, supporting long-term market expansion.

Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, "Decision-makers need research that reflects changing market conditions without overstating conclusions. Mordor Intelligence combines consistent analytical frameworks, extensive primary and secondary research, and transparent market evaluation to deliver balanced insights that organizations can rely on when assessing opportunities and planning long-term strategies."

Wireless Ecosystem Becomes the New Standard

The growing adoption of wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, wireless chargers, and MagSafe-compatible accessories is reshaping purchasing behavior. Manufacturers are introducing premium products with improved battery life, faster charging capabilities, and enhanced compatibility, reinforcing positive mobile accessories market trends.

Mobile Accessories Market Regional Outlook

Growing smartphone adoption, expanding electronics manufacturing, and strong e-commerce networks continue to position Asia-Pacific as the leading regional market. Ongoing investments in local production and supply chain development are helping manufacturers meet rising consumer demand while supporting innovation across a wide range of mobile accessories.

The Middle East is emerging as one of the fastest-growing regional markets, driven by rapid digital transformation, widespread smartphone usage, and investments in modern infrastructure. Increasing demand for premium mobile devices and connected accessories is creating new opportunities for brands looking to expand their presence in the region.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/mobile-accessories-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Table of Contents (Partial) - Mobile Accessories Market

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Smartphone Penetration

4.2.2 Expansion of E-commerce Channels

4.2.3 Growing Adoption of Wireless Audio

4.2.4 Rising Consumer Spending on Mobile Gaming Accessories

4.2.5 Others

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Prevalence of Counterfeit Mobile Accessories

4.3.2 Saturation in Replacement Accessory Cycles

4.3.3 Stricter E-waste Regulations Raising Compliance Costs

4.3.4 Supply Constraints in Advanced Battery Cells for High-Capacity Power Banks

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Headphones / Earbuds

5.1.2 Chargers

5.1.3 Power Banks

5.1.4 Protective Cases

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Online Retail

5.2.2 Offline Retail

5.2.3 Carrier Stores

5.2.4 Brand-exclusive Stores

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Price Range

5.3.1 Low (Greater than or equal to USD 20)

5.3.2 Mid (USD 21-50)

5.3.3 Premium (Less than or equal to USD 51)

5.4 By Compatibility

5.4.1 Android-specific Accessories

5.4.2 iOS-specific Accessories

5.4.3 Universal / Multi-platform Accessories

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Russia

5.5.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 India

5.5.4.3 Japan

5.5.4.4 South Korea

5.5.4.5 Southeast Asia

5.5.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.3 Turkey

5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East

5.5.6 Africa

5.5.6.1 South Africa

5.5.6.2 Nigeria

5.5.6.3 Kenya

5.5.6.4 Rest of Africa

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Apple Inc.

6.4.2 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

6.4.3 Sony Group Corporation

6.4.4 Belkin International, Inc.

6.4.5 Anker Innovations Ltd.

6.4.6 Logitech International S.A.

6.4.7 Western Digital Corporation

6.4.8 Aukey Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.9 Bose Corporation

6.4.10 And more

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For details on other market segments and the full table of contents, visit -

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/mobile-accessories-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Related Reports by Mordor Intelligence

GPU Memory Market Size

The GPU memory market is projected to grow from USD 12.40 billion in 2026 to USD 32.15 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 20.90%. Growth is being driven by rising demand for AI computing, high-performance gaming, data center expansion, and advanced graphics processing across consumer and enterprise applications. Continued investments in next-generation GPUs are further supporting market expansion.

ITSM in BFSI Market Trends

The ITSM in BFSI market is expected to increase from USD 3.16 billion in 2026 to USD 6.55 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.71%. Market growth is supported by the financial sector's accelerating digital transformation, increasing adoption of cloud-based IT service management platforms, automation initiatives, and the need for improved regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

AI Accelerator Cluster Market Growth

The AI accelerator cluster market is forecast to expand from USD 76.25 billion in 2026 to USD 166.27 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 16.87%. Increasing deployment of generative AI, large language models, hyperscale data centers, and high-performance computing infrastructure is driving demand for AI accelerator clusters across industries.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mobile-accessories-market-to-reach-164-78-b-by-2031--driven-by-rising-smartphone-usage-and-wireless-ecosystem-expansion--reports-mordor-intelligence-302814748.html