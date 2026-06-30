NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Few cities in the United States have shaped their current financial identity as decisively as Miami , Florida . Once known primarily as a tourism and lifestyle destination, Miami has steadily emerged as one of the more significant real estate markets in the country, attracting high-net-worth individuals, corporate relocations, and international capital at a pace that continues to outperform most national benchmarks. For Alex Kleyner , CEO and Co-Founder of National Debt Relief, this emergence signals a lasting trend.

"All evidence points to the people and capital moving to Miami as long-term commitments," says Alex Kleyner . "That affects the entire calculus around real estate in the area as a net worth driver."

The numbers support that view. Miami's high-net-worth population has grown by 94% over the past decade, according to analysis by Henley & Partners and New World Wealth . That growth has not come without an impact on property values. The average home equity gain in Miami-Dade County over a recent fifteen-year period was $542,175 for properties purchased, nearly double the U.S. national average.

Florida 's tax environment is certainly a factor. Florida imposes no state income tax, no estate tax, and no capital gains tax, which is an advantage many high-earning individuals and families find compelling, according to Fortune . Florida currently sees a net annual income migration of $39.2 billion, with the SJF Law Group noting that over 50% of that inflow originates from high-tax states.

Alex Kleyner observes, "For these high-net-worth individuals, the decision to establish a Florida presence is often as much a financial strategy as it is a lifestyle choice. Real estate is the tangible anchor of that strategy."

That anchor has proven durable. According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency , the All-Transactions House Price Index for the Miami metropolitan area rose 89% over the 10-year period ending in Q3 2024, outpacing the nationwide average increase of 81.9% over the same period. At the luxury end of the market, the dynamics are even more pronounced. Resident found that Luxury home sales above $1 million rose 147% in Miami between 2019 and 2024, while deals above $10 million surged 248.4%.

Anna Sherrill notes that cash sales represented 37.4% of Miami closed sales in November 2024, compared to a national average of 25%, a figure that underscores how much of the demand is coming from buyers whose purchasing decisions are insulated from interest rate volatility. Many of Miami's newest residents are hedge fund managers, millionaires, and billionaires whose transactions are not heavily influenced by mortgage rates, creating a distinct dynamic within the market, according to U.S. News & World Report .

"When a large share of transactions are cash deals , the market operates differently," Alex Kleyner notes. "It is less exposed to the rate sensitivity that creates volatility in other parts of the country."

This does not mean the market is without complexity. Norada Real Estate reports that overall home sales in Miami-Dade County decreased 16% year-over-year in July 2025, with elevated mortgage rates and affordability constraints cited as primary contributors. Miami's overall housing supply, as of January 2025, was up significantly year-over-year, driven largely by elevated condos, while the single-family segment remains a seller's market, says U.S. News & World Report .

Daniel Tilipman , Co-Founder of National Debt Relief, marks these nuances as something to monitor. "Every maturing market has layers," he says. "The fact that different segments are performing differently is a sign of a real, functioning market, not a fragile one. The long-term fundamentals driving demand into Miami have not changed."

Realtor.com's 2025 Top Housing Markets forecast ranked the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metro area as the second-best housing market in the United States, predicting a 24% year-over-year increase in sales and a 9% rise in median sale prices. Notable new developments in Fort Lauderdale, for instance, range from luxury Ritz-Carlton Residences led by Diana Ulis's Admire Capital and Vatsal Shah's MICL, to the Flagler Arts and Technology Village, a massive mixed-use project by Urban Street Development, Hines, Cresset Real Estate, and Las Americas.

For Alex Kleyner , the broader significance of Miami's real estate trajectory extends beyond any individual transaction or market cycle. It reflects a realignment of where wealth is choosing to concentrate in the United States, and the role that property ownership plays in that concentration. In an era defined by economic volatility, Miami looks to be a market where real estate continues to function as a notable component of long-term net worth building.

CONTACT:

Andrew Mitchell

media@cambridgeglobal.com

SOURCE: Cambridge Global

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