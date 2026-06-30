Living Security Announces Security Mentalist Gary S. Chan as Featured Keynote for HRMCon 2026 Human Risk Management Conference

Internationally recognized Security Mentalist to deliver a keynote exploring the psychology behind human cyber risk and security decision-making

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM) , today announced that internationally recognized Security Mentalist Gary S. Chan will deliver a featured keynote at HRMCon 2026: Securing the Unified Workforce, the company's annual Human Risk Management conference for CISOs (Chief Information Security Officers), cybersecurity executives, security practitioners, GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) professionals, and enterprise leaders.

Taking place on September 10, 2026, in Austin, Texas, HRMCon 2026 will explore how organizations can secure today's unified workforce, where human employees and AI agents increasingly work side by side. The conference brings together industry leaders to discuss emerging strategies for measuring, managing, and reducing workforce cyber risk in an AI-enabled world.

Learn more about HRMCon 2026 at livingsecurity.com/hrmcon

Featured Keynote by Gary S. Chan

The world's first and only Security Mentalist, Chan makes learning about cybersecurity fun and memorable.

Known for combining psychology, cybersecurity expertise, and mentalism, Chan uses interactive audience participation and live demonstrations to educate and enthrall. His method, Security Mentalism, showcases the psychology and natural vulnerabilities behind trust, influence, perception, deception, and decision-making-the same human factors that cybercriminals and hackers exploit through social engineering and other attacks on the modern workforce.

Through live demonstrations, Gary shows that the attackers who spend 40+ hours trying to get around your protections will always come up with newer and smarter ways to exploit weaknesses for their own gain.

His keynote supports this year's conference theme, Securing the Unified Workforce, by demonstrating why understanding human behavior is fundamental to effective Human Risk Management, especially as organizations adopt AI agents and autonomous technologies.

"Gary's keynote perfectly reflects what HRMCon 2026 is all about," said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of Living Security. "As organizations secure workforces made up of both humans and AI agents, understanding human behavior has never been more important. Gary makes the invisible visible, giving security leaders a powerful new perspective on trust, decision-making, and the human factors that shape cybersecurity."

"Security mentalism is about understanding how people think, why they make certain decisions, and how easily those decisions can be influenced. I combine decades of security leadership and knowledge with mentalism to give audiences a fun experience they will carry with them. I'm excited to bring that experience to HRMCon 2026 and help security leaders rethink the human side of cybersecurity," said Chan, Security Mentalist.

Why Human Risk Management Matters More Than Ever

Organizations have more powerful security technology than ever before, but attackers are leveraging AI and automation just as quickly. As AI agents, machine identities, and autonomous workflows become embedded in enterprise infrastructure, organizations face new challenges in mitigating and managing workforce cyber risk. While AI is transforming how work gets done, cyber attackers continue to prey on the human element through manipulation, trust, and social engineering.

HRMCon 2026 will examine how Human Risk Management is evolving beyond security awareness into a strategic discipline that helps organizations measure, govern, and reduce cyber risk across both human employees and AI agents.

Chan's keynote will provide attendees with practical insights into the psychology behind cybersecurity, including:

Human behavior and cybersecurity

The psychology of social engineering

Trust, influence, and decision-making

Cognitive bias and security risk

Practical approaches to strengthening Human Risk Management

About HRMCon 2026

HRMCon 2026 is Living Security's annual Human Risk Management conference, bringing together CISOs, security leaders, Human Risk Management practitioners, identity professionals, analysts, and industry innovators to examine the future of workforce cybersecurity.

Conference sessions will explore:

Human Risk Management strategies for humans and AI agents

Securing AI-driven workflows and machine identities

Measuring and communicating workforce cyber risk

Governance, identity, and executive reporting

Practitioner case studies and emerging best practices

Additional keynote speakers and conference sessions will be announced in the coming months.

Register for HRMCon 2026

HRMCon 2026 will be held on September 10, 2026, at The University of Texas Club in Austin, Texas, with a live virtual broadcast available for attendees worldwide.

Learn more about the conference: livingsecurity.com/hrmcon

Reserve your seat: https://hubs.la/Q04jH0lK0

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management, helping organizations measure and reduce workforce cyber risk through continuous behavioral intelligence and governance-driven security strategies. Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Human Risk Management Solutions, Q3 2024, Living Security enables enterprises to move beyond awareness metrics to measurable workforce risk reduction in an AI-accelerated threat landscape. Learn more at https://www.livingsecurity.com

Media Contact

media@livingsecurity.com

SOURCE: Living Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/living-security-announces-security-mentalist-gary-s.-chan-as-feat-1184651