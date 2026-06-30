July 4th Is One of the Deadliest Days for Drivers, Sokolove Law Warns

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / For millions of Americans, July 4th means fireworks, cookouts, road trips, and time spent with family and friends. For safety advocates and traffic analysts, it means something else: one of the deadliest days of the year to be on the road, according to data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Sokolove Law is urging drivers across the country to understand the risks this Independence Day and take extra precautions before getting behind the wheel.

From 2020 to 2024, 2,719 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes over the Fourth of July holiday period, and 38% of the drivers killed were drunk, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Several factors converge on Independence Day to create unusually dangerous road conditions:

Increased travel: More than 72 million Americans are expected to travel this 4th of July weekend, flooding highways with drivers navigating unfamiliar routes.

Nighttime driving: The most dangerous window is at night when post-fireworks traffic collides with fatigued and impaired drivers heading home.

Alcohol consumption: Drivers aged 21 to 34 account for 47% of drunk drivers involved in fatal July 4th crashes, according to NHTSA data.

Congestion and events: Traffic bottlenecks form around popular fireworks displays and entertainment venues, trapping drivers in high-risk conditions for hours.

Known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day sees traffic fatalities surge nationwide, and teenagers are often most affected.

In Massachusetts , more than 4,700 teen drivers were involved in crashes between Memorial Day and Labor Day in a recent year, resulting in 631 injuries - roughly 1 injured teen every 4 hours.

With Independence Day being one of the deadliest holidays of the year for traffic accidents, it's important for all drivers to plan ahead and drive responsibly. Many serious crashes are preventable, but even careful drivers can't control the road.

"Every year, we see families whose lives are changed in an instant by preventable crashes," said Ricky LeBlanc, Managing Attorney of Sokolove Law. "Whether you're traveling across the country or just a few miles to a fireworks display, making safety a priority can help ensure everyone gets home safely."

Support for Car Accident Victims Nationwide

Even when drivers take every precaution, serious accidents can still occur because of someone else's negligence. For more than 45 years, Sokolove Law has helped car crash victims seek compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and more.

Anyone injured in a car crash should be aware that every state imposes a deadline for filing a car accident lawsuit. Known as the statute of limitations , this time limit can be as short as 1 year in some states.

The firm offers free case reviews to anyone looking to learn more about their legal rights after an accident.

About Sokolove Law

Sokolove Law is a national personal injury law firm headquartered in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Since 1979, the firm has helped people across the U.S. pursue justice and compensation in cases involving mesothelioma, birth injury, sexual abuse, nursing home neglect, and dangerous pharmaceuticals and devices, securing over $10 billion total. By helping clients nationwide, Sokolove Law aims to make the legal system accessible to everyone. Learn more at www.sokolovelaw.com .

Media Contact:

Audrey Fisher

Audrey@SokoloveLaw.com

SOURCE: Sokolove Law

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/july-4th-is-one-of-the-deadliest-days-for-drivers-sokolove-law-w-1184647