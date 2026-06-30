Ovzon AB: Ovzon Receives Renewal Order of 74 MSEK from European NATO Customer

Ovzon has received a renewal order from a European NATO country's defense organization, representing a step towards a broader satellite network coalition across European NATO countries. The order comprises the company's complete SATCOM solution, based on Ovzon 3, for a five-month period commencing August 1, 2026. The order value amounts to 74 MSEK, with potential for further expansion and extension.

This order is a renewal of the agreement Ovzon received on 19 December 2025. Unlike the preceding order, which included a significant share of mobile satellite terminals, this order covers SATCOM services only.

"We are honored to support this NATO country at a very important time when Europe's collective defense capability is strengthened. This order represents the start of an initiative aimed at adding additional European NATO countries to a satellite communication coalition. For Ovzon, this means both a growth opportunity and a confirmation that our SATCOM platform is forming an umbrella for sovereign connectivity, acting as the backbone for mission-critical operations. Our proprietary space-enabled communications platform is built on high-performance GEO (geostationary) satellites to ensure continuity and seamless integration across defense, national security, and public safety operations", says Per Norén, CEO of Ovzon.

For further information please contact:

Per Norén, CEO, pno@ovzon.com, +46 73 070 56 47

About Ovzon

Ovzon offers world-leading integrated mobile satellite communications services, SATCOM-as-a-Service, to customers globally. The services combine high throughput satellite networks, mobile satellite terminals, gateway services, and dedicated customer support. Ovzon's offerings meet the growing demand for mission critical connectivity for customers with high performance, mobility and resiliency requirements such as Defense, National security and Public safety. On July 5, 2024, commercial service commenced on Ovzon's proprietary developed geostationary satellite Ovzon 3. Ovzon has offices in Stockholm, Sweden as well as Herndon, VA and Tampa, FL in the USA. Ovzon is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For more information, visit www.ovzon.com.

This information is information that Ovzon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-30 16:55 CEST.