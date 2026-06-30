EQS-News: Forme Science / Key word(s): Financial

Forme(R) Science Becomes the First E-Commerce Brand to Hedge Risk on Kalshi



30.06.2026 / 18:57 CET/CEST

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Offering 100% Refund if Team USA Reaches the World Cup Final, the human performance brand worn by Olympians, world-class athletes, and celebrities invites fans to stand with Team USA: shop through June 30 with code TEAMUSA and get a full refund if Team USA reaches the Final. Powered by PlayAbly. LOS ANGELES, CA - June 30, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Forme Science, the smart posture and recovery wearables brand worn by Olympians, pro athletes and celebrities, today launches the world's first e-commerce promotion hedged on a prediction market - celebrating Team USA's run at the 2026 World Cup. From now through June 30, fans who shop on forme.science and use code TEAMUSA at checkout will get a 100% refund on their purchase if Team USA reaches the World Cup Final. For Forme, the campaign is a way to share the excitement of the moment with the people who power the brand. "Team USA has given the whole country something to cheer for, and we wanted to celebrate that the way Forme celebrates everything - by helping people perform at their best," said Forme co-founder Seiji Liu. "Giving fans the chance to receive free Forme smart posture products if Team USA reaches the Final is our way of standing alongside them on the biggest stage. From Olympians to celebrities to everyday athletes, Forme helps people reach their peak - and there's no bigger stage right now than the World Cup." To bring the campaign to life, Forme partnered with promotions platform PlayAbly, which is leveraging the prediction market Kalshi to make the guaranteed payout possible. "We created PlayAbly to add play to the shopping experience by harnessing excitement around cultural moments for brands. What's better than winning? Shopping and winning!" said Angelo Ferro, founder and CEO of PlayAbly. "We saw the World Cup as the perfect stage and Forme as the perfect brand to make it real. This is what innovation looks like: finding new ways to bring people into the moment." "Forme is the first e-commerce brand to use prediction markets to hedge risk," said Nicolas Hull, director of business development at Kalshi. "This is exactly the kind of business application Kalshi is built for. We're making it easier for businesses to derisk bold ideas." How It Works Shop: From now through June 30 , purchase on forme.science and enter code TEAMUSA at checkout.

From now through , purchase on forme.science and enter code at checkout. Cheer: Follow Team USA through the 2026 World Cup.

Follow Team USA through the 2026 World Cup. Get cashback: If Team USA reaches the World Cup Final, every TEAMUSA order gets 100% cashback (excluding taxes and shipping). The initiative is a milestone for both e-commerce and prediction markets, showing how regulated prediction markets can move beyond trading to serve as practical risk-management infrastructure - letting brands launch promotions once considered too costly or unpredictable. PlayAbly designed the campaign structure end-to-end so Forme could offer the guarantee with confidence. "This represents a new era in consumer marketing," said Seiji Liu. "Prediction markets are evolving beyond financial products into practical business infrastructure. Now brands can share in a moment like the World Cup without taking on unlimited financial exposure - and focus on creating memorable customer experiences." Known for its patented intelligent posture wearables for recovery, performance, and longevity, Forme continues to expand beyond smart apparel by developing data-driven health technologies that improve musculoskeletal health and human performance. The company serves consumers, elite athletes, healthcare professionals, Olympians, and professional sports organizations, and is the Official Posture & Recovery Partner of the MLB Players Association. With this launch, Forme and PlayAbly are introducing a new model for commerce: one that combines consumer engagement, financial innovation, and intelligent risk management. As prediction markets continue to mature, the companies believe this approach has the potential to reshape promotional marketing across retail, travel, sports, entertainment, and consumer brands worldwide. About Forme Science Forme Science is an FDA-registered health technology and data company pioneering intelligent posture wearables engineered for longevity, athletic recovery, and musculoskeletal health. Powered by patented Muscle Memory Technology, Forme products help automate whole-body alignment, improve breathing mechanics, support recovery, and promote long-term posture health. Forme is trusted by professional athletes, Olympians, physicians, and celebrities, among consumers seeking better movement, performance, durability, and longevity. About PlayAbly PlayAbly is the promotions platform pioneering prediction market-powered rebates - a new way for brands to turn the events their customers care about into full-price promotions. Instead of discounting, brands give shoppers a chance at 100% cashback tied to a real-world outcome, while PlayAbly designs, runs, and hedges the entire campaign end to end. By pairing gamified rebate mechanics with regulated prediction markets, PlayAbly lets brands launch bold, event-driven promotions - without taking on the financial risk. Learn more at playably.ai. About Kalshi Founded in 2018, Kalshi is a federally regulated prediction market exchange where people can trade on the outcomes of real-world events. Kalshi is the industry's leader and pioneer, widely recognized for legally enabling prediction markets and building a safe, legal, and regulated platform for millions of traders in the United States. By pricing the probability of future outcomes, Kalshi enables a new category of hedging that allows businesses to turn event outcomes into guaranteed offers. For more information, visit www.kalshi.com . Media Contact Forme Science

admin@forme.science PlayAbly

Angelo Ferro

angelo@playably.ai Kalshi

Nicolas Hull

nhull@kalshi.com US 18+. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve chances of winning. Promotion runs through June 30, 2026. Subject to Official Rules, available at https://forme.science/pages/team-usa . Void where prohibited. This promotion and the products referenced have not been endorsed by FIFA. Any references to "FIFA," the "FIFA World Cup," or any other associated marks are descriptive only and do not indicate an endorsement of this product or any affiliation between FIFA, Forme Science, PlayAbly, or Kalshi. This promotion and the products referenced have not been endorsed by the U.S. Soccer Federation. Any references to "Team USA," "U.S. Soccer," or any other associated marks are descriptive only and do not indicate an endorsement of this product or any affiliation between the U.S. Soccer Federation, Forme Science, PlayAbly, or Kalshi.

News Source: Forme Science





30.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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