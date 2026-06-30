Songive Launches AI-Powered Platform That Turns Personal Stories Into Custom Songs in Minutes

New service lets anyone create a fully produced, vocal song as a heartfelt gift - no musical skills required, available in 20 languages, with a hear-it-first guarantee

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Songive.com today announced the public launch of its AI-powered song gifting platform. The service turns a few personal details about a loved one into a complete, three-minute original song - complete with vocals, instruments, and studio-quality production - in roughly two minutes. Since launch, the platform has already generated more than 42,800 songs and maintains a 4.9 out of 5 average customer rating.

Songive solves a long-standing gap: personalized songs have always felt meaningful, but traditionally they've been slow, expensive, and inaccessible. The platform removes those barriers. Users simply answer a few quick questions about the recipient and the occasion. The AI then crafts an original track, weaving the recipient's name and unique details into the lyrics.

"A personalized song used to require a studio, a big budget, and days or weeks of waiting," said Andrei K., Songive Marketing Manager. "We wanted to make that same emotional impact something anyone could create on a Tuesday afternoon. You share the story - and two minutes later, you have a song they'll never forget."

How It Works

The process is intentionally simple and requires no musical experience:

Share their story - Answer a short set of questions about the recipient and the occasion.

Receive the song - Songive writes and produces a full track with vocals in about two minutes.

Deliver the gift - The recipient gets a private, shareable page featuring the sender's photo and a single play button for a personal, cinematic reveal.

Users can choose from a range of styles - acoustic, ballad, upbeat pop, heartfelt, slow ballad, soft soul, and more - to match the recipient's personality.

Built for Real Moments

Songive is designed first and foremost as a gifting tool. It offers tailored flows for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings (including first-dance or reception surprises), tributes to parents, memory-based songs, and "just because" gestures. Each pathway guides users to include the intimate details that make the song truly personal.

A Risk-Free Experience

What sets Songive apart is its customer-friendly model: create and preview the song for free, then pay only if you love it. If it's not quite right, the team rewrites it at no extra charge. A full money-back guarantee provides additional peace of mind. At just $4.90 for a one-time purchase (no subscription), it's a fraction of the cost of traditional custom songs, which often start at $199, require lengthy briefings, and take days or weeks with no refunds.

A Global Gift in 20 Languages

Songive supports creation and delivery in 20 languages, including English, Spanish, French, Italian, Brazilian and European Portuguese, German, Turkish, Japanese, Korean, and Arabic. This allows users to gift a song in the recipient's native language and cultural context - a capability few competitors can match.

Emotional Stories from Early Users

Early feedback has focused on the emotional resonance rather than the technology. One user created a 25th anniversary song from just four sentences that captured an entire shared life. Another surprised their retiring father after 38 years of work, bringing the family to tears. A third gifted a song for a parent's 70th birthday to someone who rarely shows emotion - who then played it three times in a row.

Availability

Songive is available now at songive.com. Songs are ready in about two minutes, can be previewed for free, and come with a free rewrite and full money-back guarantee. Recipients receive a lasting, private link they can revisit anytime.

About Songive

Songive is an AI-powered song gifting platform that transforms personal stories into fully produced original songs with vocals. Ready in about two minutes and available in 20 languages, it's designed for anyone - no musical experience needed. Focused on birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and everyday moments of appreciation, Songive makes heartfelt custom music accessible with an affordable one-time price and a hear-it-before-you-pay guarantee.

Imprint

G Younis Properties Ltd, trading as Songive

Companies House - 15186217

View on the UK public register

Media Contact

Songive

press@songive.com

songive.com

Customer Enquiries

order@songive.com

SOURCE: Songive

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/songive-launches-ai-powered-platform-that-turns-personal-stories-1184631