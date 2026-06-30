Investor Summit Group: Q2 Virtual Investor Summit Presentations Now Available On Demand

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Investor Summit Group is excited to share that the presentations from our Q2 Virtual Conference are now available on-demand. If you missed the live event, now's your chance to catch up at your own pace.

Held on June 24, the summit featured an analyst vetted list of Small and Micro-Cap companies showcasing their latest updates, growth strategies, and future plans. With on-demand access, investors can dive into key insights and transcripts.

The presentations are now available 24/7 for the next 90 days.

Investor Summit Group is offering 1:1 management meetings still for select companies.

Featured Presenting Company Include:

Company Ticker Odysight AI (NASDAQ:ODSY) PPX Mining Corp. (OTC PINK:SNNGF) C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (OTCQB:CYSNF) bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) eXoZymes, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBC) Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Royalties Inc. (OTCID:ROYIF) Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (OTCQB:AIRDF) Silver Storm Mining Ltd (OTCQX:SVRSF) Cerrado Gold Inc. (OTCQX:CRDOF) Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV:OTMC) Stakeholder Gold Corp. (OTCQB:SKHRF) Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB:ALBC) CHAR Technologies Ltd. (OTC PINK:CTRNF) Highland Copper Company Inc. (OTCQB:HDRSF) Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American:BESS) Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC PINK:SIGY) Realbotix Corp. (OTCQB:XBOTF) Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTC PINK:LMRMF) CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Myriad Uranium Corp. (OTCQB:MYRUF)

For future invite only events visit

https://investorsummitgroup.com/

About Investor Summit Group

Our conferences are independent and both highly selective for presenting companies and investors in order to curate valuable opportunities and connections. Each company is selected by one of our analysts and all investors are screened to find the real open market investors.

For additional information, please contact:

Fred Rockwell - Managing Partner

fred@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Investor Summit Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/q2-virtual-investor-summit-presentations-now-available-on-demand-1184350